Greg Norman was replaced as LIV Golf CEO earlier this year, and his time with the league has now finally come to an end.
Norman initially helped get the LIV setup off the ground, having been appointed as the man in charge by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) in 2021.
From there the Australian lured a whole host of big names over to the breakaway circuit, including Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm.
In January it was confirmed the Australian was no longer LIV CEO, with Scott O’Neil coming in to take over the position.
Norman has been involved in some capacity since, but finally announced his official departure in a statement on Wednesday.
Taking to social media, he wrote: “After four unforgettable years, I have officially closed out my time with LIV Golf, and reflecting with nothing but gratitude, pride and achievement.
“Together, we built a movement that changed the game globally. We created opportunities for both players and fans and broaden the ecosystem of golf.
“We truly globalized the game and expanded golf’s reach to fans around the world. We brought entertainment, innovation and private equity into golf (including to the PGA Tour) positioning the sport as an asset class.
“It’s been an incredible chapter, and I’m so proud of what we accomplished. My commitment to do what was and still is, the right thing for golf, the players and fans never waivered.
“Thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey with me during this time. I’ll always look back on this time with great fulfilment and appreciation.”
Norman had been instrumental in the league’s rise, but had been left out of negotiations between PIF and the PGA Tour over bringing end to the current split within the sport.
