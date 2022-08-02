search
Greg Norman confirms Tiger Woods turned down $700m to join LIV

Golf News

Greg Norman confirms Tiger Woods turned down $700m to join LIV

By Michael McEwan02 August, 2022
Greg Norman Tiger Woods Tiger Tracker LIV Golf Tour News
Tiger Woods Liv Golf

Greg Norman has confirmed that Tiger Woods rejected an eye-watering approach to join LIV Golf.

The two-time Open champion and CEO of the controversial Saudi-funded start-up made the claim during an appearance on FOX News with Tucker Carlson, which aired in the US on Monday night.

Norman was asked about claims he made in a Washington Post interview earlier this year, where he said Woods turned down a "mind-blowingly enormous" offer to join the circuit

“That number was out there before I became CEO, so that number has been out there, yes,” he confirmed.

• Donald signs Ryder Cup contract after LIV approach

• LIV stars could play Ryder Cup amid legal fight

“And, look, Tiger is a needle-mover and of course you have to look at the best of the best. So they had originally approached Tiger before I became CEO. So, yes, that number was somewhere in that neighborhood.”

Speaking ahead of The 150th Open at St Andrews last month, Woods issued an emphatic rebuttal of LIV.

“I know what the PGA Tour stands for and what we have done and what the tour has given us, the ability to chase after our careers and to earn what we get and the trophies we have been able to play for and the history that has been a part of this game," said Woods.

“I know Greg tried to do this back in the early '90s. It didn't work then, and he's trying to make it work now. I still don't see how that's in the best interests of the game.

• Luke Donald named Ryder Cup captain

• LIV Bedminster: Full prize money payout

"What the European Tour and what the PGA Tour stands for and what they've done, and also all the professional – all the governing bodies of the game of golf and all the major championships, how they run it. I think they see it differently than what Greg sees it."

Norman was also asked during the FOX interview why he believes his new tour has caused such uproar, to which he replied: “I really don’t care. I just love the game so much and I want to grow the game of golf and we at LIV see that opportunity not just for the men but for the women."

