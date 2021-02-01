Greg Norman is selling his Florida home - and it's STUNNING!

Got $60million to spare? If so, you could buy the gorgeous Florida home of two-time major champion Greg Norman.

The Aussie's stunning property in ultra-exclusive Hobe Sound has gone on the market - and, quite honestly, it's one of the most remarkable properties we've ever seen inside.

Named 'Tranquility', it is one of the original ocean-to-Intracoastal estates on Jupiter Island and occupies more than eight acres.

It boasts almost 32,000sq/ft of living space, including a main house, coach house, pool house, tennis house, boat house, carriage house and beach house. There is also a 5,000sq/ft basement.

A true escape in every sense of the word, the estate promises 'the utmost in privacy' and comes with a whole host of incredible amenities.

They include a US Open-sized tennis court, a fitness centre, movie theatre, two pools, a spa, a wine cellar, bar and gourmet kitchen.

There are ten bedrooms, 18 bathrooms and enough garage parking spaces for 12 cars.

You'll also have some pretty high-profile neighbours.

Other Jupiter Island residents include Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Ernie Els and pop star Justin Bieber.

This is the second property owned by Norman to hit the market in the last 12 months.

Last May, we reported that the 'Shark' was selling his $40million sprawling Colorado ranch.