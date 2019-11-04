Greg Norman reveals how Tiger Woods snubbed him

Greg Norman has revealed how he reached out to Tiger Woods in the wake of his remarkable Masters victory in April – and got snubbed!



Woods, 43, won his 15th major championship – and his first in almost 11 years – at Augusta National earlier this year.

It was a win that few could have predicted, given the well-documented injury problems the world No.1 has battled in the years between those two most recent major victories.

As a consequence, Norman, who lives near Woods in Florida, decided to reach out and hand-deliver a congratulatory note to him.



Speaking in the latest of Men’s Heath Australia, the ‘Great White Shark’ details what happened next.

“Very few people know this: when Tiger won the Masters this year, I wrote him a handwritten note and drove down my road, maybe a quarter of a mile, and hand-delivered it to his guard at his gate. I said, “Hey, this is Greg Norman here. I’ve got a note for Tiger – can you please hand-deliver it to him?” Well, I never heard a word back from the guy.”



Norman compared that to how he was received by Jack Nicklaus after he won the fist of his two major championship.

“Jack was the first person to walk down out of the TV tower and congratulate me. I don’t know – maybe Tiger just dislikes me. I have no idea. I’ve never had a conversation with him about it.



“I’ve always been respectful about what his father did for him. I played nine holes with him at his father’s and IMG’s request when Tiger was 14 or 15 and I was the No. 1 player in the world, to give an assessment of this kid. So, I have always been willing.”



In the same interview, 64-year-old Norman also revealed how he wants to live to be 110.

“I’ve been very open about the fact that I want to be the longest-living Norman,” he said. “The Normans have got some really good genes. On my mother’s side, it’s 90s and 100s. My dad, Mervyn, is 93 this year. And I’d like to hit 108, 110.”

