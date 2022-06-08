search
Greg Norman rips Jack Nicklaus over LIV claims

Golf News

Greg Norman rips Jack Nicklaus over LIV claims

By Jamie Hall06 June, 2022
Greg Norman tore into Jack Nicklaus, branding him a “hypocrite” ahead of the start of the LIV Golf Invitational Series this week.

The Australian legend, who is fronting LIV Golf, the body behind the controversial breakaway competition, hit back at Nicklaus over comments he made about the venture.

Last week Nicklaus revealed he had met LIV and had turned down a role with the rebel circuit, insisting he had only held the meeting “out of courtesy”.

But Norman slammed the 18-time major winner, claiming he had been in favour of the Saudi-backed series.

"One hundred per cent truth? Jack's a hypocrite,” he told the Washington Post.

“When he came out with those comments, I'm thinking ‘Jack must have a short memory’.

"Quote-unquote, he said: 'This is good for our game. If it's good for the game of golf, it's good by me.'

"So you want the facts? You've got the facts. Know what you said before you open your mouth."

Following the report in the Washington Post, a spokesman for Nicklaus said the Golden Bear wished Norman well but reiterated his backing for the PGA Tour.

The LIV Series, backed by money from the Saudi government’s public investment fund, is due to get under way on Thursday at Centurion Club in St Albans.

It is the first of eight 54-hole events, each of which will feature a shotgun start and a team competition.

With its $25 million prize pot, this week’s curtain-raiser will eclipse the previous record for the richest tournament in golf.

