Greg Norman rips PGA Tour after snub from own event

Greg Norman has ripped into the PGA Tour after being told he is unwelcome at his own event.

The LIV Golf CEO was one of the founders of the QBE Shootout in 1989 and has hosted every edition since.

However, the two-time major winner said on Instagram he has been “asked not to attend”.

“Sadly, after 33 consecutive years of playing in and hosting every Shootout tournament - a co-sanctioned PGA Tour event - since I founded it in 1989, this year I have been asked not to attend,” he wrote.

• McClymont shoots 60 at Montrose



• Patrick Reed added to Dunhill field



“Why one might ask? Perhaps it is because I am helping to give golf a new heartbeat, creating new value and delivering a new product that is loved by players, fans and broadcasters alike. And in doing so, finally giving players their rights as independent contractors to benefit from their performance and brand. In some people’s mind this is too disruptive and evolution is perceived as a bad thing. I disagree – competition breeds excellence.”

He highlighted the tournament’s record of raising more than $15million for charity, and revealed he would accept the request to stay away “so the focus can remain on the missions at hand”.

Norman’s involvement in the Saudi-backed LIV tour has divided professional golf. The circuit itself, as well as several of its players, are currently locked in a legal row over alleged anticompetitive behaviour by the PGA Tour.

• Monahan gives verdict on LIV peace talks



• Robert MacIntyre blocks out LIV Golf noise

The established circuit has handed down indefinite suspensions to any member playing in a LIV event.

A trial in the lawsuit is not expected until 2024. Hudson Swafford, Talor Gooch and Matt Jones previously failed in a bid to force their way into the FedEx Cup playoffs.

