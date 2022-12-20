search
HomeGolf NewsGreg Norman says door is still open for Rory McIlroy to join LIV

Golf News

Greg Norman says door is still open for Rory McIlroy to join LIV

By Michael McEwan16 December, 2022
Greg Norman says the door remains open for Rory McIlroy to join LIV Golf, despite the world No.1’s sustained opposition to the new tour. 

Speaking in the latest edition of bunkered (issue 198, on-sale now), Norman was asked if he would allow McIlroy to join the Saudi-funded enterprise in the unlikely event that the Irishman performs an almighty U-turn and asks to join the tour in the future.  

“Our door is open for everybody,” said Norman. “We’re not the PGA Tour. We’re not like that. We exist for the players, so we will always have an open door, whether that’s for Rory or Jordan Spieth or Justin Thomas or whoever. 

• Judge: Nicklaus "allowed to compete" amid lawsuit

• LIV Golf announces new venues for 2023

“I mean, we talked to JT. Me and another member of my team, we sat down with him and gave him the full presentation and, if you notice, he’s not said much negative about what we’re doing, presumably because he knows it and understands it.” 

Despite his willingness to welcome McIlroy into the LIV fold, Norman still had strong words for the Irishman over his suggestion that the Australian should resign as CEO and commissioner of the start-up.

Both McIlroy and Tiger Woods have called for Norman’s resignation in recent weeks amid speculation over his future. Norman, however, insists he’s going nowhere. 

“Rory and Tiger have no idea what they’re talking about,” he told bunkered. “None whatsoever. I have got the full support from my chairman. One hundred per cent. One thousand per cent. There has never been one thing to suggest otherwise. But I know what they’re trying to do. They’re trying to bait me to draw me into a public back and forth with them and I’m not going to go down that childish path.  

• Luke Donald hints at new-look Ryder Cup team

• Former world No.1 leaves door open to LIV switch

“I’m totally confident, totally proud and totally committed to this job and that is building out LIV Golf in perpetuity and giving players and fans another kind of golf to enjoy. And what you’re already seeing is that LIV is a leader. The PGA Tour and DP World Tour, they’re followers.  

“LIV has already brought more value to the game by making reserve money, that had been sitting to one side, and finally getting it put into play. If it wasn’t for LIV, the PGA Tour would not have done what they’ve done. They’ve basically copied our homework.” 

