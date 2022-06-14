search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsGroups revealed for LIV Series opener

Golf News

Groups revealed for LIV Series opener

By Jamie Hall09 June, 2022
LIV Golf LIV Series centurion club PGA Tour DP World Tour
Liv Questions

After months of speculation and build-up, the LIV Series gets under way later today.

We now know who will be playing in the 54-hole shotgun start event, while details of the various teams have also been revealed.

Now, ahead of the curtain-raiser taking place at Centurion Club later today, the groups for the first round have been unveiled, along with the tees they will begin on.

The action gets up and running at 2.15pm UK time.

Read on to find out who’s playing with who...

First hole
Dustin Johnson, Scott Vincent, Phil Mickelson

Second hole
Sergio Garcia, Talor Gooch, Pablo Larrazabal

Third hole
Charl Schwartzel, Graeme McDowell, Wade Ormsby

Fourth hole
Sam Horsfield, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Andy Ogletree

• Westwood Ryder Cup captaincy "in jeopardy"

• Report: DeChambeau & Reed set to join LIV Golf

Fifth hole
Richard Bland, Ratchanon Chantananuwat, Ryosuke Kinoshita

Sixth hole
Jediah Morgan, Ian Snyman, Oliver Fisher

Seventh hole
Chase Koepka, Turk Pettit, Kevin Yuan

Eighth hole
Itthipat Burnatanyarat, Hennie Du Plessis, James Piot

Tenth hole
Jinichiro Kozuma, Phachara Khongwatmai, JC Ritchie

12th hole
David Puig, Oliver Bekker, Viraj Madappa

13th hole
Peter Uihlein, Blake Windred, Adrian Otaegui

14th hole
Laurie Canter, Martin Kaymer, Hudson Swafford

• 12 big moments from Mickelson LIV Golf presser

• Golf writer coming to LIV despite no pass

15th hole
Shaun Norris, Travis Smyth, Hideto Tanihara

16th hole
Branden Grace, Sihwan Kim, Matt Jones

17th hole
Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger, Justin Harding

18th hole
Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Na, Ian Poulter

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - LIV Series

Related Articles - centurion club

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Brandel Chamblee wants LIV duo removed from Hall of Fame
US Open 2022: First round tee times in full
7 records which could fall at the US Open
Jon Rahm fears for Ryder Cup’s future
Brooks Koepka blasts media interest in LIV Golf

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your ball flight
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
See all videos right arrow