Groups revealed for LIV Series opener

After months of speculation and build-up, the LIV Series gets under way later today.

We now know who will be playing in the 54-hole shotgun start event, while details of the various teams have also been revealed.

Now, ahead of the curtain-raiser taking place at Centurion Club later today, the groups for the first round have been unveiled, along with the tees they will begin on.

The action gets up and running at 2.15pm UK time.

Read on to find out who’s playing with who...

First hole

Dustin Johnson, Scott Vincent, Phil Mickelson

Second hole

Sergio Garcia, Talor Gooch, Pablo Larrazabal

Third hole

Charl Schwartzel, Graeme McDowell, Wade Ormsby

Fourth hole

Sam Horsfield, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Andy Ogletree

• Westwood Ryder Cup captaincy "in jeopardy"



• Report: DeChambeau & Reed set to join LIV Golf

Fifth hole

Richard Bland, Ratchanon Chantananuwat, Ryosuke Kinoshita

Sixth hole

Jediah Morgan, Ian Snyman, Oliver Fisher

Seventh hole

Chase Koepka, Turk Pettit, Kevin Yuan

Eighth hole

Itthipat Burnatanyarat, Hennie Du Plessis, James Piot

Tenth hole

Jinichiro Kozuma, Phachara Khongwatmai, JC Ritchie

12th hole

David Puig, Oliver Bekker, Viraj Madappa

13th hole

Peter Uihlein, Blake Windred, Adrian Otaegui

14th hole

Laurie Canter, Martin Kaymer, Hudson Swafford

• 12 big moments from Mickelson LIV Golf presser

• Golf writer coming to LIV despite no pass



15th hole

Shaun Norris, Travis Smyth, Hideto Tanihara

16th hole

Branden Grace, Sihwan Kim, Matt Jones

17th hole

Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger, Justin Harding

18th hole

Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Na, Ian Poulter