Groups revealed for LIV Series opener

After months of speculation and build-up, the LIV Series gets under way later today.
We now know who will be playing in the 54-hole shotgun start event, while details of the various teams have also been revealed.
Now, ahead of the curtain-raiser taking place at Centurion Club later today, the groups for the first round have been unveiled, along with the tees they will begin on.
The action gets up and running at 2.15pm UK time.
Read on to find out who’s playing with who...
First hole
Dustin Johnson, Scott Vincent, Phil Mickelson
Second hole
Sergio Garcia, Talor Gooch, Pablo Larrazabal
Third hole
Charl Schwartzel, Graeme McDowell, Wade Ormsby
Fourth hole
Sam Horsfield, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Andy Ogletree
Fifth hole
Richard Bland, Ratchanon Chantananuwat, Ryosuke Kinoshita
Sixth hole
Jediah Morgan, Ian Snyman, Oliver Fisher
Seventh hole
Chase Koepka, Turk Pettit, Kevin Yuan
Eighth hole
Itthipat Burnatanyarat, Hennie Du Plessis, James Piot
Tenth hole
Jinichiro Kozuma, Phachara Khongwatmai, JC Ritchie
12th hole
David Puig, Oliver Bekker, Viraj Madappa
13th hole
Peter Uihlein, Blake Windred, Adrian Otaegui
14th hole
Laurie Canter, Martin Kaymer, Hudson Swafford
15th hole
Shaun Norris, Travis Smyth, Hideto Tanihara
16th hole
Branden Grace, Sihwan Kim, Matt Jones
17th hole
Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger, Justin Harding
18th hole
Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Na, Ian Poulter