The inaugural Hainan Classic takes place in China this week, as the DP World Tour’s Asian Swing concludes.

Home hero Ashun Wu will head the native challengers after winning last week’s Volvo China Open for a second time, prevailing from Jordan Smith thanks to a spectacular comeback.

He shot up to third on the Asian Swing standings and that could be crucial, as the top three players on the rankings at the end of the Hainan Classic will earn a place in next month’s PGA Championship.

Set to be contested at Mission Hills Haikou, the new event boasts $2.55 million of total prize money, with the winner netting a cool $433,500.

The runner-up, meanwhile, will bank $280,500, and those inside the top five are likely to take home a six-figure sum.

Here’s the full prize money payout at the Hainan Classic…

Hainan Classic 2025: Prize money payout in full

WINNER: $433,500

2: $280,500

3: $160,650

4: $127,500

5: $108,120

6: $89,250

7: $76,500

8: $63,750

9: $57,120

10: $51,000

11: $46,920

12: $43,860

13: $41,055

14: $39,015

15: $37,485

16: $35,955

17: $34,425

18: $32,895

19: $31,620

20: $30,600

21: $29,580

22: $28,815

23: $28,050

24: $27,285

25: $26,520

26: $25,755

27: $24,990

28: $24,225

29: $23,460

30: $22,695

31: $21,930

32: $21,165

33: $20,400

34: $19,635

35: $18,870

36: $18,105

37: $17,595

38: $17,085

39: $16,575

40: $16,065

41: $15,555

42: $15,045

43: $14,535

44: $14,025

45: $13,515

46: $13,005

47: $12,495

48: $11,985

49: $11,475

50: $10,965

51: $10,455

52: $9,945

53: $9,435

54: $8,925

55: $8,670

56: $8,415

57: $8,160

58: $7,905

59: $7,650

60: $7,395

61: $7,140

62: $6,885

63: $6,630

64: $6,375

65: $6,120

66: $5,865

67: $5,610

68: $5,355

69: $5,100

70: $4,845