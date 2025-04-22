Sign up for our daily newsletter
The inaugural Hainan Classic takes place in China this week, as the DP World Tour’s Asian Swing concludes.
Home hero Ashun Wu will head the native challengers after winning last week’s Volvo China Open for a second time, prevailing from Jordan Smith thanks to a spectacular comeback.
He shot up to third on the Asian Swing standings and that could be crucial, as the top three players on the rankings at the end of the Hainan Classic will earn a place in next month’s PGA Championship.
Set to be contested at Mission Hills Haikou, the new event boasts $2.55 million of total prize money, with the winner netting a cool $433,500.
The runner-up, meanwhile, will bank $280,500, and those inside the top five are likely to take home a six-figure sum.
Here’s the full prize money payout at the Hainan Classic…
Hainan Classic 2025: Prize money payout in full
WINNER: $433,500
2: $280,500
3: $160,650
4: $127,500
5: $108,120
6: $89,250
7: $76,500
8: $63,750
9: $57,120
10: $51,000
11: $46,920
12: $43,860
13: $41,055
14: $39,015
15: $37,485
16: $35,955
17: $34,425
18: $32,895
19: $31,620
20: $30,600
21: $29,580
22: $28,815
23: $28,050
24: $27,285
25: $26,520
26: $25,755
27: $24,990
28: $24,225
29: $23,460
30: $22,695
31: $21,930
32: $21,165
33: $20,400
34: $19,635
35: $18,870
36: $18,105
37: $17,595
38: $17,085
39: $16,575
40: $16,065
41: $15,555
42: $15,045
43: $14,535
44: $14,025
45: $13,515
46: $13,005
47: $12,495
48: $11,985
49: $11,475
50: $10,965
51: $10,455
52: $9,945
53: $9,435
54: $8,925
55: $8,670
56: $8,415
57: $8,160
58: $7,905
59: $7,650
60: $7,395
61: $7,140
62: $6,885
63: $6,630
64: $6,375
65: $6,120
66: $5,865
67: $5,610
68: $5,355
69: $5,100
70: $4,845
