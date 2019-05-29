search
Golf News

Haney comments are ‘racist’, says Wie

By Bryce Ritchie29 May, 2019
Michelle Wie has called out Hank Haney after the American golf coach made some disparaging comments about ladies' golf during a radio interview.

With the US Women’s Open kicking off this week at Charleston Country Club, Haney took part in a podcast for SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio and said it was “a safe bet” that a Korean would win.

He also said he “didn’t know anybody” in the field, then added that he couldn’t name six players on the LPGA.

Wie, who is currently out injured, took to Twitter to say how disappointed she was in Haney’s comments, labeling him racist and sexist.

“As a Korean American female golfer, these comments that @HankHaney made disappoint and anger me on so many different levels. Racism and sexism are no laughing matter Hank....shame on you. I don’t ever do this, but this must be called out,” she tweeted.

“Too many of these girls, Korean or not, have worked countless hours and sacrificed so much to play in the US Open this week. There are so many amazing players in the field. Let’s celebrate them....Not mock them. @HankHaney.”

You can listen to the full audio HERE.

