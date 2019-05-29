Haney comments are ‘racist’, says Wie

Michelle Wie has called out Hank Haney after the American golf coach made some disparaging comments about ladies' golf during a radio interview.

With the US Women’s Open kicking off this week at Charleston Country Club, Haney took part in a podcast for SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio and said it was “a safe bet” that a Korean would win.

He also said he “didn’t know anybody” in the field, then added that he couldn’t name six players on the LPGA.



Hank Haney took some shots at the @LPGA this morning on his @SiriusXMPGATOUR show with Steve Johnson:

Steve: This week is the 74th U.S. Women’s Open, Hank.

Hank: Oh it is? I’m gonna predict a Korean.

Steve: *laughs* Okay, that’s a pretty safe bet.

(cont. below) — Samantha Marks (@SamMarksGC) May 29, 2019

Hank: I couldn’t name you six players on the LPGA tour. Maybe I could. Well… I’d go with Lee, if I didn’t have to name a first name, I’d get a bunch of them right.

Steve: We’ve got 6 Lee’s.

Hank: Honestly, Michelle Wie is hurt… I don’t know anybody … Where are they playing? — Samantha Marks (@SamMarksGC) May 29, 2019

Wie, who is currently out injured, took to Twitter to say how disappointed she was in Haney’s comments, labeling him racist and sexist.

“As a Korean American female golfer, these comments that @HankHaney made disappoint and anger me on so many different levels. Racism and sexism are no laughing matter Hank....shame on you. I don’t ever do this, but this must be called out,” she tweeted.



“Too many of these girls, Korean or not, have worked countless hours and sacrificed so much to play in the US Open this week. There are so many amazing players in the field. Let’s celebrate them....Not mock them. @HankHaney.”



You can listen to the full audio HERE.

