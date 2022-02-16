search
Hank Haney makes amazing Tiger Woods claim

Golf News

Hank Haney makes amazing Tiger Woods claim

By Jamie Hall11 February, 2022
Legendary golf coach Hank Haney spent six years working with Tiger Woods, so he must have got to know the 15-time major winner pretty well.

The pair worked together from 2004 to 2010, a period for much of which Tiger was at the peak of his powers.

But Haney has now claimed Woods could have been even better if he had been able to transfer his form from the driving range onto the course. 

Speaking on GOLF’s Subpar podcast with former tour pro Colt Knost, the 66-year-old – who has worked with hundreds of golferssaid Tiger “wasn’t nearly as good” off the range. 

He then went even further, insistinginsisting that arguably the greatest to play the game was “the worst” at replicating his practice out on the course. 

“I’ve taught over 200 tour pros. The worst player at taking it from the driving range to the golf course was Tiger Woods,” Haney said. 

“He won 45% of the time he teed it up when I worked with him, but on the driving range you thought ‘there’s no way this guy could ever lose’. 

“You are always going to have regression, but he hardly ever missed a shot, ever. He’d go on the golf course and miss a couple, but he’d go through a warm-up and never miss a shot. 

“I would stand on that driving range and think ‘there is no way these guys can beat him’. He wasn’t nearly as good on the golf course. Nobody is.” 

Woods was already on top of the world when he began working with Haney in 2004 – and the coach had his eyes opened into Tiger’s work ethic and attitude during their first session together. 

“The first time I went to work with him I showed up in Orlando and he was waiting for me at the end of the driveway,” Haney said.

“He had his clubs on a cart and he was ready to go. The first thing he does is tell me three things I teach that he doesn’t agree with and I thought ‘wow, this is going to be an incredible ride’. 

He would win a tournament and call me the next morning to ask ‘what do I need to do to get better’.  

“Normal tournaments didn’t mean much to him. It was just about trying to get better. 

“I was there through the scandal and the injuries so it was a lot, but I enjoyed every minute of it. I always say he was my greatest student, my toughest student, my most frustrating student. He was everything all in one. You never knew what the day was going to bring. 

