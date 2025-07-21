Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Hannah Darling insists she’s “ready to go” as she prepares to make her professional debut in the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open.

The 22-year-old will make her bow in the paid ranks at Dundonald Links this week after bringing the curtain down on a glittering amateur career.

Three times a member of the Great Britain & Ireland Curtis Cup team and a four-time participant in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the Broomieknowe star has been widely tipped as the Scottish player most likely to emulate the achievements of major champ Catriona Matthew.

However, she’s refusing to get carried away with those comparison and is instead focusing first and foremost on establishing herself in the ranks of those playing the game for a living.

“I’m really excited for this,” Darling told bunkered.co.uk. “It’s been coming for a long time and I’m ready to go forward and give it my all.

• How Scottie Scheffler divided, then conquered, Royal Portrush

• 33 random thoughts and takeaways from The Open

“I’m going to Dundonald Links with the goal of winning. I don’t play any tournament not hoping and believing that I can win it.

“But I’m well aware it’s my first week out there and so I want to take it all and try to get used to it. It’s going to be a different feeling for sure but I’m looking forward to it.”

Darling, who has received the backing of Novellus, Vision Scotland, Titleist and Galvin Green as she moves into the next stage of her career, admits she has picked the brains of some of her fellow Scottish players about what to expect, and she will have compatriot Michele Thomson caddying for her in Ayrshire.

As well as the Women’s Scottish Open, she has also secured invites to three Ladies European Tour Access Series events, including one into the Rose Ladies Open at Brocket Hall courtesy of former US Open champion Justin Rose.

Off the course, she has signed with Modest Golf, the management firm fronted by musician Niall Horan and whose stable includes the likes of Tyrrell Hatton, Solheim Cup captain Anna Nordqvist and Darling’s fellow Scots Connor Syme and Ewen Ferguson.

• The Open: Inside the round that gave Rory McIlroy and Royal Portrush hope

• Xander Schauffele slams ‘diabolical’ Open pin positions

“I had interest from a few other agencies,” she admitted. “However, when I met with the team from Modest, it was an easy decision. I spent a bit of time with Niall when he came out to Augusta for the Women’s Amateur and he’s a really nice, cool guy.

“I’m really excited to work with them.”

That sentiment is shared by Horan himself.

“Hannah’s just a class act,” he told bunkered.co.uk. “That much has been clear from afar for a long time but, when you meet her in person, it becomes even more obvious. She just ticks all the boxes.

“She’s had a great amateur career, a great college career in the US, and she’s just a lovely girl with so much potential. It’s not an ‘if’ with her, it’s a ‘when’. She’s so determined, works incredibly hard and I have no doubt she’s going to have an amazing career.

“She’s old beyond her years, incredibly mature, and I can’t wait to see what she goes on to achieve.”

Michael McEwan is bunkered's Head of Content and has been part of the team since 2004. In that time, he has interviewed almost every major figure within the sport, from Jack Nicklaus, to Rory McIlroy, to Donald Trump. The host of the multi award-winning bunkered Podcast and a member of Balfron Golfing Society, Michael is the author of three books and is the 2023 PPA Scotland 'Writer of the Year' and 'Columnist of the Year'. Dislikes white belts, yellow balls and iron headcovers. Likes being drawn out of the media ballot to play Augusta National. Head of Content