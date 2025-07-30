Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

To say Happy Gilmore 2 was highly anticipated would be an understatement.

The sequel to Adam Sandler’s 1996 comedy hit TV screens on July 25 and made Netflix history within only a matter of days.

According to Variety, 46.7 million viewers streamed the movie in the first three days, making it the biggest US opening weekend in Netflix history.

Fans of Gilmore and co. lifted the sequel to No. 1 on Netflix’s list of top ten English-language movies, whilst finding time to go back almost 30 years and watch the original, too.

It ranked at No. 3 on the global top ten list with 11.4 million views, marking its second consecutive week on the list.

• Happy Gilmore 2 review: A silly, sweet, cameo-stuffed sequel that falters down the last

• Does the Happy Gilmore swing make you hit it further? We put it to the test…

Meanwhile, Happy Gilmore 2 was also the biggest ever opening weekend for a Sandler movie, eclipsing the likes of ‘Murder Mystery’, ‘Hubie Halloween’ and ‘The Week Of’.

Sandler brings Gilmore back as the lead star of the film, alongside co-stars Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald – who reprise their roles as Virginia Venit, a PGA Tour publicist-turned romantic interest for Happy, and rival Shooter McGavin, respectively.

In the sequel, the free-swinging Gilmore retires from the sport and turns to alcohol after a horrific incident on the green. But to finance his daughter’s exorbitantly expensive ballet school in Paris, he dusts down his clubs and hits the fairways again – thanks to some encouragement from John Daly.

That’s right, the two-time major champ is one of several cameos, ranging from Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy to Bad Bunny, Travis Kelce.

• Just tap it in! This Happy Gilmore inspired putter is very special

• This Happy Gilmore star became an Ivy League grad and schizophrenia professor

Perhaps the coolest cameo, however, comes from Hunter Mahan. The multiple PGA Tour winner and former Ryder Cup star is completely unrecognisable as Sandler’s ‘swing double’.

“When they called and said Happy Gilmore needs a golf swing double, I said say no more,” wrote Mahan on Instagram. “Honored to get to be a part of #HappyGilmore2 and witness @adamsandler’s comedic genius come to life firsthand!”