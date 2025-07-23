Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Happy Gilmore 2 is almost here! In fact, the worst-kept secret in golf is just hours away from landing on your TV.

Netflix – the streaming giant that has made Adam Sandler the highest-paid actor in the world thanks to a $250 million deal – confirmed the news in May.

Happy Gilmore is back! Adam Sandler will reprise his iconic role in a brand new movie coming to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/AERdtqlJ6j — Netflix (@netflix) May 15, 2024

So what do we know about the sequel to the greatest golf movie ever made? (Please don’t @ us, Caddyshack fans.)

We’ll get into that shortly, but first…

How did the idea for Happy Gilmore come about?

“It was my dad, actually,” Sandler revealed in a recent interview. “He liked golf, and we used to go to the driving range a lot.

“I had a great friend, Kyle McDonough, who ended up playing pro hockey, and he came out with me and my dad. We were young, maybe ninth grade or something, and he didn’t play much golf, but he was banging them.

“My father kept saying, ‘Man, you hockey players, there’s something about your wrist, the way you turn.'”

Years later, that comment turned out to be an inspiration.

Sandler continued: “I think I was in college, or finishing up college, and I thought, ‘Man, that would be pretty funny to see a guy with a hockey mentality have such a big hit that he gets on the tour.’

“And I remember calling my dad and telling him about it, and I go, ‘What do you think?’ And he was like, ‘It could be pretty good, we’ll see.’ But me and my buddy [Tim] Herlihy, who I write all the movies with, would write that, and we would call my dad say, ‘Does this make sense in golf?’ All the ‘it’s all in the hips’ stuff? That was my dad, because he would say that when we would putt. And that’s why we wrote that.”

Who is in Happy Gilmore 2?

Before we get to those who will be in the film, sadly many stars of the 1996 original have passed on, including Carl Weathers, who played Chubbs, Frances Bay, who played Gilmore’s grandmother, Bob Barker, the legendary entertainer who had a cameo as Gilmore’s pro-am punch-up partner, and Richard Kiel, who stole the show as Mr Larson.

Sandler will return as the eponymous lead, of course, while Netflix confirmed that Christopher McDonald will reprise his role as arch-rival Shooter McGavin and Julie Bowen, now a huge TV star after the phenomenal success of Modern Family, is back as love interest Virginia Venit.

But they aren’t the only ones coming back for more. Pictures captured on the New York set showed Ben Stiller in action. He has reprised his role as the evil nursing home orderly – known by his name badge as Hal L.

Others confirmed to have roles in Happy Gilmore 2 include Travis Kelce – who you will either know as an NFL star or Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.

He said Happy Gilmore was the reason he first decided to pick up a club, and speaking to Sandler on his New Heights podcast that he hosts with brother Jason, Kelce said: “You inspired an entire generation to get on the golf course. I promise you. I was one of the kids. We were hockey players growing up so we used to go up to the public course all the time, and just wanted to absolutely hammer them and and hit them with the Happy Gilmore swing.”

Sandler also revealed that the scene in which Kelce will feature “is with so many great golfers”.

There won’t be an appearance from Tiger Woods, as swirling rumours hinted at – though two-time major champion John Daly did let one secret slip during a recent interview, and Jordan Spieth – of all people – revealed a whole roster of PGA Tour stars past and present who are lining up to play a part.

A new teaser released by Netflix later showed that a few LIV golfers will play a part in the movie. Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka were spotted in the trailer, alongside Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris and Collin Morikawa.

Meanwhile, appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, Sandler revealed that both the sportscaster and Eminem, would feature.

“Eminem was cool,” he said. “He came by and he was great. He was funny as hell, and we just hung out with Eminem for a day. He just shot and shot, and it was insane.”

As for the other side of the camera, Happy Gilmore 2 will be directed by Kyle Newacheck, who has already worked with Sandler on the Netflix film Murder Mystery. The original’s director, Dennis Dugan, who also played tour chief Doug Thompson, will have an executive role.

What is the plot of Happy Gilmore 2?

So what will actually happen in the film? Well, Sandler is kept this close to his chest.

“The movie itself just picks up an older guy who’s played golf a long time,” he said. “And some stuff has gone on in his life. He’s a little different. He’s a bit of a mess. And then we just try to get him cooking again.”

But while he is light on detail, Sandler did confirm that the film is going to be “funny as hell”.

And finally, what is the Happy Gilmore 2 release date?

Well, the short answer to that is tomorrow!

We hope you’ve got the day off work already booked in, because Happy Gilmore 2 is set to premiere on July 25, 2025.

Happy Gilmore 2 is officially in production ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/IznOshH5Es — Netflix (@netflix) September 9, 2024

Enjoy, and until then, why don’t you just go eat some hay? Make things out of clay? Lay by the bay? We just may…