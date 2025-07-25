Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

WARNING: The following contains spoilers and detailed plot summaries for Happy Gilmore 2

—

Movie sequels are notoriously difficult to do right. “Remember that thing you liked? It’s been a few years but here’s some more.”

That goes double when as it relates to comedy movie sequels. “Remember that thing that made you laugh? It’s been a few years but here’s some more jokes.”

It’s for that reason that, whilst highly anticipated, the follow-ups to Anchorman, Zoolander and Dumb and Dumber, for example, are not regarded with as much affection as their forerunners.

Understandably, then, fans of Happy Gilmore – the 1996 comedy smash hit about an ice-hockey player who, very reluctantly, flips his focus to golf – received plans for a follow-up with giddy caution.

Speculation that Happy might dust down his Boston Bruins hockey shirt intensified in 2020 when Adam Sandler signed a new four-movie deal with Netflix reported to be worth over $250million. Indeed, this very correspondent made the case for the movie to be made on social media back in January 2022, outlining the bare bones of a plot that, ultimately, turned out not all that dissimilar from what we got. (Seriously, Adam. No writing credit?)

The project was eventually green lit in May 2024, with filming taking place throughout the rest of the year.

At 8am UK time this morning, the movie launched on Netflix. Within five hours, it had been watched over four million times and was steadily climbing the streaming platform’s highly competitive global film charts.

The story picks up, broadly speaking, where the original left off. Happy is one of the biggest names in golf. A major champion and a six-time winner of the gold jacket-giving Tour Championship. He and Virginia (Julie Bowen) are married and have five children: four boys and a girl (Happy’s a Girl Dad™ – huzzah!).

Everything changes when he kills Virginia with a stray tee shot. Wracked by grief, he quits golf, develops an alcohol addication, and loses both his family home and fortune when he is sued by an IRS official who is beaten up by Happy after he arrives to repossess his Ferrari.

When we find him, he is working a supermarket and finding new and creative ways to sneak liquor. From cucumbers, remote controls, cuckoo clocks, even golf balls – his creativity for surreptitious boozing apparently knows no limits.

Whilst his sons have inherited his short fuse, his daughter Vienna (Sandler’s real life daughter Sunny) is a talented ballerina who dreams of going to a specialist dance school in Paris. But that – much like, oh I don’t know, buying your grandmother’s house out of receivership – will require money that Happy doesn’t have.

And so he is persuaded to dust off the clubs and rejoin the tour by a hand sanitiser-drinking, Love Island Australia-watching, mathematically-challenged John Daly, of all people.

Trouble is, the tour isn’t the formidable organisation it once was. A rival golf league has been launched by a charismatic but sinister businessman called Frank Manatee (Benny Safdie)

Wait a second. Manatee? As in that big thing that lives in the sea? Much like, say, a ‘Shark’? Interesting…

Manatee (lol) insists that “nobody’s interested in traditional golf” because it’s a “boring sport played by boring people”. He intends to reinvent it through the Maxi Golf League, with its seven-hole courses, shot clocks, fireworks, big production values and huge personalities.

Genuinely, where did they get that idea?

Meanwhile, we find the principal antagonist Shooter McGavin (the magnificently wild-eyed Christopher McDonald) locked up in a mental institution where he retains an unhealthy resentment for Happy. Manatee busts him out with a view to having him be the face of the Maxi Golf League.

With both tours battling for supremacy, Happy finds himself catapulted onto a five-man team to represent the original tour – alongside Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau – in a winners-takes-all match with the disruptive newbies.

You can kind of guess what happens next.

It’s not over-simplifying things to describe Happy Gilmore 2 as a 117-minute lampooning of the absurd psychodrama that men’s professional golf has become since the emergence of LIV. Subtle, it ain’t.

And yet there’s enough ‘other’ to keep you invested. The many, many, maaaaaany cameos from professional golfers and golf figures are surprisingly good. Again, a shortcoming of other comedy sequels has been their over-dependence on Those People You Know. Done poorly, they risk becoming a pastiche of ‘bits’ and callbacks at the expense of the two pivotal ‘Ps’: plot and punchlines.

Fortunately, this is where Happy Gilmore 2 really sticks the landing. Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Sir Nick Faldo, Lee Trevino (back for more, despite his misgivings about the original), Jack Nicklaus, even a pie-munching Fred Couples – they all work.

The pick of bunch, though, is surely Scottie Scheffler. The world No.1 displays some decent acting chops and the scene in which he gets arrested – “Oh no,” he groans, “not again” – is genuinely laugh-out-loud funny.

Even the non-golfer cameos work, even if they don’t appear to make much sense. Travis Kelce (the Superbowl-winning tight end best known for his work as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend) gets pass marks, whilst Eminem’s appearance as the son of the Happy’s heckler Donald ‘Jackass’ Floyd is marvellous and perfectly sets up Verne Lundqvist to quote directly from Slim Shady’s Oscar-winning track ‘Lose Yourself’. In your LIFE have you heard anything like that? Nope.

Sandler is pitch-perfect as a reimagined Happy, all grief-stricken, troubled but instinctively soft-centred, whilst the Shooter McGavin redemption arc allows McDonald to really shine.

And then there’s all the callbacks to the original: the matter-of-factness in the “after the funeral” kicker during Gilmore’s opening monologue; the ‘Mistah Mistah’ lady; Ben Stiller’s malicious care home orderly reinvented as a group therapy leader, handlebar moustache and all; the mellow tones of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s ‘Tuesday’s Gone’ on the soundtrack; Grizzly Adams confusion; the Bob Barker fight immortalised in a video game. It’s all there like the ‘Greatest Hits of Gilmore’, with wonderfully-done tributes to dearly departed stars of the original, including Carl Weathers, Frances Bay, Joe Flaherty and the aforementioned Barker.

Everything’s going really, really well… until the final 20 minutes. Whilst the Maxi Golf League is designed to offer a window into what the future of golf could be, it falls well short of being the terrifying prospect it is presumably intended to be and is, instead, just downright annoying. Its surgically-altered-so-they-can-hit-the-ball-500-yards ‘stars’ all go by names that sound like rejected Gladiators (Flex, 8-Ball, Screech), whilst The Kid From The Sixth Sense (otherwise known as Haley Joel Osment, who channels Cam Smith by defecting from the established tour to the new league in the aftermath of winning the biggest event in the game) is hopelessly miscast.

And that’s to say nothing of Safdie’s Manatee, who is too aggravating to be of any villainous value. The constant jibes about his halitosis come off as unnecessarily puerile and kind of unnecessary. In the original Happy Gilmore, McGavin was the perfect bad guy, a smiling malevolent who is burdened by both his own competitiveness and insecurities. By contrast, Manatee is just a poorly-developed (exactly why is he so hellbent on destroying the establishment?) irritant.

It has the effect of making the climax of the movie more Nickelodeon than Netflix, a jarringly juvenile denouement that’s at total odds with the irreverence of all that goes before. As collapses down the stretch go, it registers a fairly high score on the Van de Velde scale.

Also conspicuous by their absence are the two biggest stars in golf since the original was released. Phil Mickelson could have added so much as a foil to Manatee – think sunglasses, coffee and dad-dancing – whilst Tiger Woods is, to paraphrase Hank Haney, the big miss. He appears only as a bronze bust. Was he asked to take part? Did he just not want to? Regardless, his absence was noted.

Still, let’s not get too forensic. This is a comedy. It’s not designed to be taken too seriously. And thank goodness. Considering the volatility, irascibility and animosity that has plagued the game over the last three years in particular, are we not entitled to a little comic relief?

It’s not perfect. But then, golf is not a game of perfect.

And that’s why we love it.

Rating: 7/10

—

Happy Gilmore 2 is available to stream now on Netflix. Click here for more.

