With Happy Gilmore 2 continuing to rewrite the Netflix record books, many golf fans are wondering if its success might prompt the development of a third movie.

According to one of the stars of the sequel, there’s little chance of that happening.

Since its global release at the end of July, Happy Gilmore 2 has proven to be a smash hit. It racked up an incredible 46.7 million views in its first three days alone and 3.6 billion minutes watched in its first week, becoming Netflix’ biggest ever US film opening in the process.

However, despite those extraordinary numbers, one of the men who appeared in the movie reckons we’ve seen the last of the character.

Three-time Ryder Cup star Hunter Mahan was Happy star Adam Sandler’s ‘golf course double’ in the movie. All those scenes where it looks like Sandler is swinging the golf club? Yep, that’s Mahan.

Appearing on this week’s episode of The bunkered Podcast, he detailed his experiences of working on the movie, which you can listen to here.

However, he doesn’t expect to be reprising his role for the final leg of a Happy trilogy,

“I would doubt [there will be] a third one,” said Mahan. I think they kind of wrapped everything up with a bow.

“Adam loves sports. Baseball is actually his favourite sport. I’m surprised he hasn’t done a baseball movie yet. He has an idea for one but he just hasn’t buttoned it up yet to make a script for it and do all the stuff you have to do.

“So, I would love for him to do more sports-themed movies… but I don’t see another [Happy Gilmore]. That walk into the sunset was like, ‘okay, that’s all we got.’ He’s pushing 60 and I think Happy’s days are done.”

According to Mahan, we should be, well, happy we ever got to see more of the character – who we first introduced to in 1995 – in the first place.

“We’re so lucky we did a second one because it was so cool,” he added.

• Listen to the full interview with Hunter Mahan here or search for ‘The bunkered Podcast’ wherever you get your podcasts.