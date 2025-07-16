Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Harris English has made it to Portrush this week for an Open Championship that could well define his Ryder Cup chances.

His longtime caddie, however, hasn’t.

Eric Larson, who served ten years in prison for dealing cocaine to his friends before being released in 2006 and turning his life around, is stuck home in the United States.

Larson has been denied entry into the UK for his drug conviction 30 years ago after failing to obtain an Electronic Travel Authority visa. New rules stipulate that Americans who have committed a crime which carries a 12-month prison sentence can be refused entry into the UK.

It means that, despite tireless efforts from his team and the wider golfing establishment, English is without his man at Portrush because of those historic indiscretions.

“We just couldn’t figure it out,” English told bunkered.co.uk here at Portrush.

“Eric told me after what got done at the Travelers [Championship] that he was having trouble getting in the country with these new visa that they started and got denied the first time.

“Then he hired a law firm and the PGA Tour wrote a letter, the R&A wrote a letter, I wrote a letter. We tried to appeal it and the government came back and said no again.

• The Open: Graeme McDowell’s hole-by-hole guide to Royal Portrush

• Billy Horschel disagrees with Padraig Harrington over ‘stupid’ Open change

“I did everything I could to help. He had a lot of people helping him out and I guess it just didn’t get in the right hands or the right people to see that he is not a threat to society. That he’s just going to be over here caddying for me for two weeks and helping me do the best I can to try to win an Open Championship. I think it is a bit silly.

“We’ve had a good major run. I mean, 12th in the Masters, second in the PGA, didn’t play great at Oakmont [US Open], but I made the cut. It is what it is, but it sucks.

“He’s just disappointed. I think he had a lot of optimism that he was going to be able to come over.”

The wily looper Larson – who worked for former Open champion Mark Calcavecchia before being imprisoned – will be replaced by English’s longtime putting coach Ramon Bescansa on the Dunluce Links.

That was plan C, after Davis Thompson’s caddie Joe Etter filled in for English at Scottish Open, before Thompson secured one of the final spots in the Open field.

A frustrated English is not hiding how significant a blow his inspirational bagman’s absence will be.

“Eric’s story is impressive,” the five-time PGA Tour winner said. “He put his nose down in prison and got a degree and did all the things he was supposed to do and did it right.

“He’s been locked up for ten years, so he knows what bad is like and there’s no day on the golf course that he’s not having a good time.

“I mean, he’s not really proud of what he did. He knew he was in the wrong and he knew do the crime, do the time. He knew he messed up but he’s turned his life around and he’s been awesome.

“Whatever he can do to help me or whatever I feel like is best is what he’s going to do and he’s been awesome for me. It’s just disappointing trying to win an Open without him this week.

“I miss having him. He has one of the best attitudes I’ve ever seen.”

The disruption could hardly have come at a worse time, of course.

• Sir Nick Faldo backs Robert MacIntyre for Open success

• This ‘magical spot’ is the place to be at The Open

English has had his mind on a second Ryder Cup appearance since the start of the year and, in tenth position in the US standings, has now reached crunch time as Bethpage looms.

“To me, the Ryder Cup is the pinnacle of our sport,” English said.

“Keegan he knows how much I want to make the team but I can’t really worry about it.

“It was awesome playing Whistling Straights back in 2021, one of the best times of my life representing the country. To have that experience again would be unbelievable.”

For one more week, however, English will be making his pursuit for New York without his righthand man.

And it’s not just the course insight and inspirational conversations that English will miss. Larson’s countless prison stories help break up the monotony during the hours walking the fairways.

“He’s really good buddies with Tommy Chong who was in prison with him,” English smiles, “he just has some great stories.”

A shame then, perhaps, that Larson isn’t here at Portrush to tell them.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.