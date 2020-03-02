Have Liverpool FC just ripped off the European Tour?

Liverpool might be on the brink of becoming champions of England for the first time in thirty years but, if there was a league table for social media originality, Jurgen Klopp's men would surely be fighting off relegation.



The Reds, who are just four wins away from winning the English Premier League, have today released a new video on their social channels, which keen golfers might find very familiar.



In it, club captain Jordan Henderson can be seen chairing a meeting of some of the team's players - including Roberto Firmino and Scotland skipper Andy Robertson - where they try to come up with ideas for how to promote club sponsor Chaokoh.



• European Tour U-turns on Molinari and Gagli

• Koepka 'not in golf to make friends'

• Scots golf hotel to open with EYE-WATERING prices

All kinds of obscure ideas get put forward. Check it out...



The Team Meeting: Content Creative Session

Remind you of anything?

Say, the European Tour's 'Content Committee' sketch that went viral in January 2019 and was subsequently nominated for a Sports Industry Award in the Creative Content Award category.

• gWest owner breaks his silence

Watch the original below...



Tommy Fleetwood - an Everton fan, no less - opens the European Tour clip by saying: "We're actually just pretty tired of being asked to do these ridiculous ideas by all the media guys."

• Motocaddy unveils world's first touch-screen trolley



Jordan Henderson, playing the 'Fleetwood' part in the Liverpool video, opens the LFC sketch by saying: "I've called this meeting because I'm sick of all the daft stuff the media team are getting us to do."

People have been quick to point out the similarities on social media.



Didn't relaise @LFC had the same marketing team as @EuropeanTour... — Kris Jones (@KrisJones87) February 27, 2020

Outrageous @EuropeanTour rip-off but still, a great bit of sponsored content — Greg Newcombe (@gregnewcombe) February 27, 2020

Sorry mate, that was shit compared to the @EuropeanTour content committee. — Official_Grant (@Official_Grant) February 27, 2020

Sorry mate, that was shit compared to the @EuropeanTour content committee. — Official_Grant (@Official_Grant) February 27, 2020

Seems it's true what they say: imitation really is the sincerest form of flattery.

Just remember who did it first.