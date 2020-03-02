search
HomeGolf NewsHave Liverpool FC just ripped off the European Tour?

Golf News

Have Liverpool FC just ripped off the European Tour?

By bunkered.co.uk27 February, 2020
European Tour Content Committee Liverpool FC Social media Sports Industry Awards Jordan Henderson Tommy Fleetwood
Jordan Henderson And Liverpool

Liverpool might be on the brink of becoming champions of England for the first time in thirty years but, if there was a league table for social media originality, Jurgen Klopp's men would surely be fighting off relegation.

The Reds, who are just four wins away from winning the English Premier League, have today released a new video on their social channels, which keen golfers might find very familiar.

In it, club captain Jordan Henderson can be seen chairing a meeting of some of the team's players - including Roberto Firmino and Scotland skipper Andy Robertson - where they try to come up with ideas for how to promote club sponsor Chaokoh.

All kinds of obscure ideas get put forward. Check it out...

Remind you of anything? 

Say, the European Tour's 'Content Committee' sketch that went viral in January 2019 and was subsequently nominated for a Sports Industry Award in the Creative Content Award category.

Watch the original below...

Tommy Fleetwood - an Everton fan, no less - opens the European Tour clip by saying: "We're actually just pretty tired of being asked to do these ridiculous ideas by all the media guys."

Jordan Henderson, playing the 'Fleetwood' part in the Liverpool video, opens the LFC sketch by saying: "I've called this meeting because I'm sick of all the daft stuff the media team are getting us to do."

People have been quick to point out the similarities on social media.

Seems it's true what they say: imitation really is the sincerest form of flattery.

Just remember who did it first.

