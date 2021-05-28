search
HomeGolf News'Hearing that bulls***' – Brooks Koepka's angry DeChambeau rant

Golf News

‘Hearing that bulls***’ – Brooks Koepka’s angry DeChambeau rant

By Ryan Crombie25 May, 2021
Brooks Koepka Bryson DeChambeau PGA Championship Golf News PGA Tour Rivalry
Brooks Koepkarant

If social media is anything to go by, the rivalry between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeCheambeau appears to be alive and well.

A leaked video from an interview with the Golf Channel following Brooks Koepka’s second-round at the PGA Championship has made its way onto social media and is causing quite the stir.

In the video, which emerged on Monday evening, Koepka is being interviewed by Golf Channel reporter Todd Lewis, who had asked the four-time major champ about his second round.

• Twitter goes wild for US PGA champ Phil

• US PGA 2021: Full prize money payout

Midway through his response to the question, DeChambeau can be seen walking behind him and Koepka sighs, rolls his eyes and loses his train of concentration.

Koepka attempted to resume speaking, before saying, “I lost my train of thought, hearing that bulls***. F***ing Christ.”

Watch the surreal moment for yourself.

Following the incident, the reported quipped: “We’re going to enjoy that back at the TV bunker.”

“I honestly wouldn’t even care,” Koepka replied.

What exactly irked Koepka so much remains unclear, however, in another subtitled version of the video, Fox Sports Australia has suggested that DeCheambeau said: "Just got to start it on the right line," in response to Koepka saying he was finding it difficult to read putts.

• Bob Mac "livid" with finish to US PGA

• McIlroy admits game remains work in progress

The video, as to be expected, has sent social media into meltdown as golf fans react to Brooks Koepka’s foul-mouthed rant. The original clip itself now has over 60,000 likes on Twitter and over 10,000 retweets.

Some of the best responses to the leaked footage can be found below.

The incident between the pair is just the latest in a fued that dates back to 2019, when Koepka called out DeCheambeau over alleged slow play. “I just don’t understand how it takes a minute and 20 seconds, a minute and 15 to hit a golf ball; it’s not that hard,” Koepka said at the time. “Guys are already so slow it’s kind of embarrassing.”

• Koepka fumes at wild scenes on final hole

Just a year later, the duo traded barbs once more, this time over Koepka’s physique, with DeChambeau suggesting that his rival “didn’t have abs”.

Koepka returned fire with the perfect response.

In July 2020 Koepka trolled DeChambeau with a steroid tweet after the current US Open champ transformed his body and game during the COVID-19 shutdown, and also mocked his rival at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational as he asked for his ball to be moved due to the presence of ants.

Golf News

EXCLUSIVE Rising star Garrick Higgo “delighted” with first major start
Phil Mickelson has BRILLIANT response to poor Colonial start
Scots golfers to play 100 holes in a day for charity
Tiger Woods gives first interview following horror crash
6 big takeaways from Bryson DeChambeau’s ‘Week On Tour’ video

