If social media is anything to go by, the rivalry between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeCheambeau appears to be alive and well.



A leaked video from an interview with the Golf Channel following Brooks Koepka’s second-round at the PGA Championship has made its way onto social media and is causing quite the stir.

In the video, which emerged on Monday evening, Koepka is being interviewed by Golf Channel reporter Todd Lewis, who had asked the four-time major champ about his second round.

Midway through his response to the question, DeChambeau can be seen walking behind him and Koepka sighs, rolls his eyes and loses his train of concentration.

Koepka attempted to resume speaking, before saying, “I lost my train of thought, hearing that bulls***. F***ing Christ.”

Watch the surreal moment for yourself.

The disdain he has for Bryson is the best thing going in golf these days. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1bwMkUx0iy — Ryan (@RJWinfield) May 25, 2021

Following the incident, the reported quipped: “We’re going to enjoy that back at the TV bunker.”

“I honestly wouldn’t even care,” Koepka replied.

What exactly irked Koepka so much remains unclear, however, in another subtitled version of the video, Fox Sports Australia has suggested that DeCheambeau said: "Just got to start it on the right line," in response to Koepka saying he was finding it difficult to read putts.

The video, as to be expected, has sent social media into meltdown as golf fans react to Brooks Koepka’s foul-mouthed rant. The original clip itself now has over 60,000 likes on Twitter and over 10,000 retweets.

Some of the best responses to the leaked footage can be found below.

The PGA Tour should pair them together in the first 2 rounds of US Open with Patrick Reed. That would definitely add eyeballs to the coverage. — Je me souviens (@esti_tabarnac) May 25, 2021

When ya boy finds his ball in the rough 50 yards from where he hit it in the woods pic.twitter.com/qHfXrvpIT5 — PunchCutDraw (@CutPunch) May 25, 2021

When Bryson is trying to get a free drop for whatever reason. pic.twitter.com/faz7xsHbaP — Andrew (@Brewster514) May 25, 2021

The incident between the pair is just the latest in a fued that dates back to 2019, when Koepka called out DeCheambeau over alleged slow play. “I just don’t understand how it takes a minute and 20 seconds, a minute and 15 to hit a golf ball; it’s not that hard,” Koepka said at the time. “Guys are already so slow it’s kind of embarrassing.”

Just a year later, the duo traded barbs once more, this time over Koepka’s physique, with DeChambeau suggesting that his rival “didn’t have abs”.

Koepka returned fire with the perfect response.

You were right @b_dechambeau I am 2 short of a 6 pack! pic.twitter.com/aCJ1jimId6 — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) January 16, 2020

In July 2020 Koepka trolled DeChambeau with a steroid tweet after the current US Open champ transformed his body and game during the COVID-19 shutdown, and also mocked his rival at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational as he asked for his ball to be moved due to the presence of ants.