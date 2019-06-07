Heather MacRae has made taking her place in the Great Britain & Ireland WPGA Cup side her goal as she prepares to undergo cervical cancer surgery.



The 35-year-old Stirling-based golfer earned a spot in the team for the inaugural match – taking place in Texas at the beginning of October – after her brave victory in the Titleist & FootJoy Women’s PGA Championship at the weekend.

MacRae, who also won the title in 2016, held off English duo Suzanne Dickens and Ali Gray to win by two shots at Trentham.



That booked her place in the WPGA Cup side but, in the more immediate future, she faces a much bigger battle, as she prepares for surgery later this month.

“The recovery time from the surgery is eight weeks so the WPGA Cup in October is something to aim for,” said MacRae. “June and July are not going to be great but at least I have something to look forward to.”

MacRae’s cancer was diagnosed in March and, since then, she says she has developed a new outlook on golf.

“I lost two play-offs within days of one another last year, and it was difficult,” she recalled. “But the last few months have put everything in perspective. I’m still determined, want to hit good shots and get frustrated when I don’t.



“But I don’t feel nervous playing golf after waiting for the results of medical tests and things like that. It’s important because I want to do it well and it means a lot. But it does change your outlook.

“I’ve also been overwhelmed by the support I’ve had from so many people. It has come from friends and family, the golfing world and people I’ve never met before. It’s helped me a lot and kept me as strong as I have been.”