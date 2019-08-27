Heather MacRae set for return following cancer surgery

Scottish golfer Heather MacRae is set to make her first competitive appearance since undergoing major surgery in her fight against cervical cancer.



The 35-year-old was diagnosed in March and underwent surgery in mid-June, just days after winning the Titleist & FootJoy Women’s PGA Championship.

It was the second time she had won the title, the first coming back in 2016, and she impressively held off English duo Suzanne Dickens and Ali Gray to win by two shots.



That success enabled her to qualify for the Great Britain and Ireland team in the inaugural Women’s PGA Cup in October.

Before that, however, the Stirling-based golfer will tee off in this week’s Golfbreaks.com PGA Fourball Championship final at Farleigh Golf Club in Surrey alongside fellow Scot and good friend Craig Lee.

“I played my first five holes on a proper golf course a week or so ago,” said MacRae. “I have been really cautious, I don’t want anything to knock me back.



“I didn’t hit a driver until a couple of days ago but I have been practicing my short game.”

MacRae, who is affiliated with Stirling Golf Club, is looking forward to returning to competitive golf but admits she will be keeping her expectations low initially.

“It’s more just feeling tired that gets me,” she said. “The surgeon said a few weeks ago I would be fine just swinging the club and building things up.

“But feeling exhausted after nine holes on a mini course has been difficult to get my head round. It doesn’t feel as you’re doing that much but it kind of wipes you out.



“If I get tired over the last few holes, I have a good partner. Hopefully, he’ll carry me most of the way and I’ll try and help where I can.”

The pair will be part of a 60-strong field vying for a portion of the £33,250 prize money.

Meanwhile, the Women’s PGA Cup will take place in Barton Creek, Texas, from October 24-26.