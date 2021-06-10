search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsScots club to undergo massive redevelopment

Golf News

Scots club to undergo massive redevelopment

By Ryan Crombie08 June, 2021
helensburgh golf club Golf In Scotland golf courses Golf Club taylor wimpey
Helensburgh Golf Club

Helensburgh Golf Club has announced ambitious plans to completely modernise its facilities and golf offering.

The west of Scotland-based club has joined up with housebuilding company Taylor Wimpey in a bid to deliver a redevelopment programme that will see the golf course altered and around 300 new homes built.

As part of the plans, the club is seeking to reconfigure the golf course to provide new holes and create an all-new six-hole par-3 short course - a key facility in the proposal as the club seek to attract new members.

• Lexi Thompson shrugs off US Open choke

• Cantlay reflects on "weird" Memorial win

“The club’s plans are both extensive and progressive,” said John Laverty, Helensburgh Golf Club president. “We are seeing to build an entirely new six-hole par-3 course close to the new clubhouse, which will give an introduction to the game of golf for new members and provide a shorter course with time constraints and also encourage the interest of a younger generation.

“The club has a proud history of developing, amending and improving the course over the 127 years that it has existed and we find ourselves at a time where we want to once again enhance and upgrade facilities for the future.”

As well as an exciting new course, the club are looking at upgrading the onsite practice facilities, and, most impressively, build a modern clubhouse that will be better suited to the club’s needs.

• PGA Tour under fire for Rahm incident

“We are looking at a new clubhouse and want that to be a modern, efficient building with expansive views over the River Clyde and the course itself,” added Laverty. “This is to replace our no longer fit for purpose clubhouse.”

As part of the overall development, Taylor Wimpey is proposing to deliver around 300 new homes in a mix of two, three, four- and five-bedroom homes, of which 25% will be affordable housing to be delivered by Dunbritton Housing Association.

• Bryson says tour "needs to handle" Koepka vid

An initial public consultation on the plans has already taken place, with a second one lined up for summer. Once both consultations have been completed, a detailed planning application, from the golf club and Taylor Wimpey, is to be submitted to Argyll and Bute Council.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - golf courses

Related Articles - Golf Club

Related Articles - Golf News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THESE TROLLEYS MAKE GOLF MORE FUN!
Stewart Golf
play button
REVIEW - Are these Cobra putters the best that money can buy?
Cobra putters
play button
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FOURSOMES & FOURBALL… and how to play them
Foursomes
play button
I TEST JON RAHM’S NEW IRONS! – Callaway Apex TCB review
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Muslim women's golf event hailed a "huge success"
The Final Flight: The untold story of the crash that killed Payne Stewart
Robert MacIntyre planning early rise to cheer on Scotland at Euro 2020
Brooks Koepka insists Bryson "feud" won't affect Ryder Cup
PGA Tour pro calls for an end to Brooks-Bryson "social media BS"

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Only listen to good advice says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Every swing should start with a good posture
Watch
play button
How to hit a fade
Watch
play button
Get the basics right
Watch
See all videos right arrow