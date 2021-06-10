Scots club to undergo massive redevelopment

Helensburgh Golf Club has announced ambitious plans to completely modernise its facilities and golf offering.



The west of Scotland-based club has joined up with housebuilding company Taylor Wimpey in a bid to deliver a redevelopment programme that will see the golf course altered and around 300 new homes built.

As part of the plans, the club is seeking to reconfigure the golf course to provide new holes and create an all-new six-hole par-3 short course - a key facility in the proposal as the club seek to attract new members.

“The club’s plans are both extensive and progressive,” said John Laverty, Helensburgh Golf Club president. “We are seeing to build an entirely new six-hole par-3 course close to the new clubhouse, which will give an introduction to the game of golf for new members and provide a shorter course with time constraints and also encourage the interest of a younger generation.

“The club has a proud history of developing, amending and improving the course over the 127 years that it has existed and we find ourselves at a time where we want to once again enhance and upgrade facilities for the future.”

As well as an exciting new course, the club are looking at upgrading the onsite practice facilities, and, most impressively, build a modern clubhouse that will be better suited to the club’s needs.

“We are looking at a new clubhouse and want that to be a modern, efficient building with expansive views over the River Clyde and the course itself,” added Laverty. “This is to replace our no longer fit for purpose clubhouse.”

As part of the overall development, Taylor Wimpey is proposing to deliver around 300 new homes in a mix of two, three, four- and five-bedroom homes, of which 25% will be affordable housing to be delivered by Dunbritton Housing Association.

An initial public consultation on the plans has already taken place, with a second one lined up for summer. Once both consultations have been completed, a detailed planning application, from the golf club and Taylor Wimpey, is to be submitted to Argyll and Bute Council.