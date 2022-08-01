Henrik Stenson makes "captain" dig after LIV win

Henrik Stenson landed a $4,375,000 cash windfall after winning on his LIV Golf Series debut - then aimed a thinly-veiled dig at the DP World Tour.

Stenson, 46, carded a final round of 69 to finish on 11-under-par at Trump Bedminster and win by two shots from Matthew Wolff.

The Swede's performance also helped his side - the Majesticks - finish second in the team event.

Stenson's decision to jump ship for LIV Golf resulted in him being stripped of the European Ryder Cup captaincy and, after sealing the win, he couldn't resist taking a dig at the DP World Tour over that move.

"I guess we can agree I played like a captain," he said."It's been a good first week. Nice to be here with the guys and getting a feel for it.

"It's been a busy ten days and extremely proud that I managed to focus as well as I did.

"It was a little wobbly coming home. We haven't finished the deal in a couple of years with any wins so it is always a little added pressure when you are in contention but I did well."

The win was Stenson's first since the Hero World Challenge in 2019 and he admitted it was a relief to break that duck.

"It has been a bit of a roller coaster, no question," he added. "Now it's about looking forward, for me at least, and yeah, I'm super proud with the focus I managed to have this week. I've been working pretty hard to get the game back in shape, and it's certainly going in the right direction as we know now."

Stenson's successor as Ryder Cup captain could be announced this week, with Luke Donald reported to be the front-runner.