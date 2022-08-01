search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsHenrik Stenson makes "captain" dig after LIV win

Golf News

Henrik Stenson makes "captain" dig after LIV win

By Michael McEwan01 August, 2022
Henrik Stenson LIV Golf Ryder Cup Tour News
Henrik Stenson Liv

Henrik Stenson landed a $4,375,000 cash windfall after winning on his LIV Golf Series debut - then aimed a thinly-veiled dig at the DP World Tour.

Stenson, 46, carded a final round of 69 to finish on 11-under-par at Trump Bedminster and win by two shots from Matthew Wolff. 

The Swede's performance also helped his side - the Majesticks - finish second in the team event.

Stenson's decision to jump ship for LIV Golf resulted in him being stripped of the European Ryder Cup captaincy and, after sealing the win, he couldn't resist taking a dig at the DP World Tour over that move.

• LIV confirms signing of Bubba Watson

• Bryson ripped by Masters legend's wife

"I guess we can agree I played like a captain," he said."It's been a good first week. Nice to be here with the guys and getting a feel for it.

"It's been a busy ten days and extremely proud that I managed to focus as well as I did.

"It was a little wobbly coming home. We haven't finished the deal in a couple of years with any wins so it is always a little added pressure when you are in contention but I did well."

The win was Stenson's first since the Hero World Challenge in 2019 and he admitted it was a relief to break that duck.

• Ian Poulter roasted over LIV team video

• Donald Trump greets "rich as hell" LIV stars

"It has been a bit of a roller coaster, no question," he added. "Now it's about looking forward, for me at least, and yeah, I'm super proud with the focus I managed to have this week. I've been working pretty hard to get the game back in shape, and it's certainly going in the right direction as we know now."

Stenson's successor as Ryder Cup captain could be announced this week, with Luke Donald reported to be the front-runner.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Henrik Stenson

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

AIG Women’s Open: All to play for as Duncan earns first pro cheque
Major winner takes swipe at BBC over AIG Women’s Open coverage
10 reasons to buy issue 195 of bunkered
Angel Cabrera: Major champ to face second trial in Argentina
AIG Women's Open: Louise Duncan shines as Shibuno leads

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Shift your weight to the left side
Callaway
play button
Mix up your practice routine
Watch
See all videos right arrow