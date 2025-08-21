Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It looked for all the world that Ian Poulter – and not his LIV Golf teammate Henrik Stenson – would be the European veteran relegated from the breakaway league last week.

Poulter started the final regular season event in Indianapolis on the brink.

The Englishman needed to finish inside the top 24 to earn the points that might secure him safety, but had only broken the top half of a LIV leaderboard once all season.

However, with a stretch of four birdies on a dramatic Sunday at Chatham Hills, Poulter vaulted into a tie for 17th with a round of 67.

Stenson, Poulter’s fellow co-captain at the Majesticks, started the final round in a share for third but had a one-over par 72 and was left stuck in the Drop Zone.

Unlike last season, when Bubba Watson and Brandon Grace were given reprieves on a basis of a “business case” for keeping them, relegation is enforced no matter what for LIV players this year.

It has led to intriguing uncertainty over what Stenson will do next. The 2016 Open champion had the Ryder Cup captaincy stripped from him three years ago when joining LIV, and is the only Majesticks player to win a tournament on the circuit after his win at Bedminster during his debut season.

But while he is a co-captain with a minority stake in the team, he cannot tee it up on LIV next season unless he wins the International Series order of merit on the Asian Tour – or the LIV promotions tournament which affords one spot this winter.

Alternatively, Stenson could compete on the Asian Tour in 2026, or recover his DP World Tour card by paying the fines that were imposed on him by his longtime domain for playing in conflicting LIV events.

Those next steps will become clearer in the months ahead.

Before that, at the LIV Team Championship finale in Michigan – possibly Stenson’s final LIV bow – the 49-year-old was asked to sum up an underwhelming season.

“On a personal note, obviously a disappointing season and a disappointing Sunday for me,” he said.

“Having done some good work on Friday and Saturday to put myself in a pretty good position, had a bad start and couldn’t rally back on Sunday. I made a couple of birdies coming home but not enough to make up for the start.

“Yeah, all in all, a disappointment there, but yeah, this is the last week. This is the team event, so we’re going to go out and try our hardest here for the next three days, Friday through Sunday, and see if we can finish it off on a brighter note than we felt we did on Sunday.”

Stenson continued: “Over the course of a career, you’re going to have good years, you’re going to have bad years. It’s part of it. It’s part of professional sports. You’re going to have disappointment. You’re going to have good times.

“On this end, I had the worst season out of the team, and I’m the one in the worst spot. You’ve just got to deal with it and move forward.”

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.