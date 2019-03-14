search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsHenrik Stenson recalls brush with cops after Players win

Golf News

Henrik Stenson recalls brush with cops after Players win

By Michael McEwan14 March, 2019
Henrik Stenson Players Championship TPC Sawgrass PGA Tour Orlando Ian Poulter
Henrik Stenson Police

This year marks the tenth anniversary of Henrik Stenson’s victory in the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass – a win that is memorable to him for both good and bad reasons.

The Swede closed with a 66 to win his second PGA Tour title by four shots from Ian Poulter. However, no sooner had he hit that high than he was brought crashing back down to Earth.

Driving back to Orlando, Stenson was pulled over by the cops when he was clocked speeding on the interstate.

• Lee Westwood wins VERY big at Cheltenham Festival

• Jason Day hits back at Twitter trolls over Disney trip

“That was kind of sweet as toffee, hot as coffee that one,” he reflected. “It was a rather quick car.”

The 2016 Open champion added that the officer “took a long time” to book him.

• WATCH - DJ has a pretty awesome 'lefty' swing

“He asked me where I was coming from and he went back and forth,” explained Stenson. “Then he came back finally after like five, ten minutes and he says, ‘Well, I spoke to my brother, he watched the golf, but I've been handing out some other tickets, so I've got to hand one out to you.’

"I thought, I can live with that. That Sunday made up for a speeding ticket."

Related Articles - Henrik Stenson

Related Articles - Players Championship

Related Articles - TPC Sawgrass

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Orlando

Related Articles - Ian Poulter

Golf News

Tiger Woods stars in hilarious new advert
Huge name says Players SHOULD be made a fifth major
Henrik Stenson recalls brush with cops after Players win
Lee Westwood wins big – VERY big – at Cheltenham Festival
bunkered reader wins $1,000... will you be next?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
More shoulder turn means more power
Watch
play button
Clear the hips through impact
Watch
play button
Stay on top of the golf ball
Watch
play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
See all videos right arrow