Henrik Stenson recalls brush with cops after Players win

This year marks the tenth anniversary of Henrik Stenson’s victory in the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass – a win that is memorable to him for both good and bad reasons.



The Swede closed with a 66 to win his second PGA Tour title by four shots from Ian Poulter. However, no sooner had he hit that high than he was brought crashing back down to Earth.

Driving back to Orlando, Stenson was pulled over by the cops when he was clocked speeding on the interstate.



“That was kind of sweet as toffee, hot as coffee that one,” he reflected. “It was a rather quick car.”

The 2016 Open champion added that the officer “took a long time” to book him.



“He asked me where I was coming from and he went back and forth,” explained Stenson. “Then he came back finally after like five, ten minutes and he says, ‘Well, I spoke to my brother, he watched the golf, but I've been handing out some other tickets, so I've got to hand one out to you.’



"I thought, I can live with that. That Sunday made up for a speeding ticket."