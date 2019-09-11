search
HomeGolf NewsHenrik Stenson unveils first course design... and it's STUNNING!

Golf News

Henrik Stenson unveils first course design... and it's STUNNING!

By Michael McEwan11 September, 2019
Henrik Stenson Henrik Stenson Golf Design golf courses Oster by Stenson Osteraker Golf Club golf in sweden Golf in Europe New courses Christian Lundin
Henrik Stenson Waves

Former Open champion Henrik Stenson has unveiled his first course design project – and it is absolutely stunning.

The 43-year-old will officially open ‘Oster by Stenson’ – one of two new 18-hole golf courses at Osteraker Golf Club, just to the north of Swedish capital city Stockholm – this weekend.

The course has been designed by the Swede in partnership with architect Christian Lundin.

Oster By Stenson 1
Oster By Stenson 2

The par-72 layout is described as a classic parkland layout with variety of ‘risk and reward’ holes and, if early feedback is anything to go by, it is destined to take its place among the top courses on the continent before too long.

“I have always been interested in golf course design and I am grateful to have been lucky enough to be able to put some of my ideas down on paper and then watch them come to life,” said Stenson.

Oster By Stenson 3 Oster By Stenson 4

“Working with Christian, we always set out to design a versatile and memorable course, which is playable for both professional and amateur golfers, and I am extremely proud to launch our first Henrik Stenson Golf Design project at Osteraker Golf Club."

Lundin added: “Working with Henrik over the last four years has been amazing and together we are delighted with how Oster by Stenson has turned out.

“From the moment we started working on the project we both agreed on a few of the fundamental features that are going to make this golf course and it has been rewarding to see the hard work pay off. We hope the visitors enjoy the course as much as we enjoyed building it.”

Oster By Stenson 5 Oster By Stenson 6

Andreas Ljunggren, the club manager at Osteraker Golf Club, said, “It has been fantastic to work with Henrik Stenson Golf Design and we are excited to see what the future holds.

"We have seen a great response from our members since our soft opening and we are looking forward to being open to the public in the coming weeks. The golf course is in immaculate condition already and we just wish the summer wouldn’t end so we could carry on playing it in the current conditions.”

