Henrik Stenson issues statement following Ryder Cup 'sacking'

Henrik Stenson has told of his disappointment after being ousted as Europe's Ryder Cup captain earlier today.

Stenson, 46, was stripped of the honour by Ryder Cup Europe over his decision to join the controversial LIV Golf Series.

The Swede was appointed as Padraig Harrington's successor only 128 days but rumours linking him to the Saudi-funded circuit refused to go away.

Now, with rumours intensifying that he will be announced as the latest big-name defector to the new enterprise later this week, Ryder Cup Europe has taken action - much to the former Open champion's disappointment.

In a statement posted on social media, Stenson wrote: "after much consideration, I have decided to join several of my fellow professional and play in the LIV Invitational Series starting at Bedminster in a week or so' time.

"My interest in this concept has been well documented over the past few years and despite some of the unfortunate and ongoing tension between LIV Golf, the DP World Tour and PGA Tours, ultimately, the opportunity to play in LIV events moving forward is something that I want to experience."

He went on: "As many of you will have already seen, unfortunately my decision to play in LIV events has triggered Ryder Cup Europe to communicate that it is not possible for me to continue in my role as Ryder Cup captain. This is despite me making specific arrangements with LIV Golf, who have been supportive of my role as captain, to ensure I could fulfil the obligations of the captaincy.

"While I disagree with this decision, for now it is is a decision that I accept.

"I have huge respect respect and admiration for the Ryder Cup and those individuals behind it who I know are doing their utmost to act in the best interests of the historic event."

Adding that his decision to play in LIV events has been, in part, "commercially driven", Stenson went on: "It is is a shame to witness the significant uncertainty surrounding the Ryder Cup, who will be eligible to play etc. I sincerely hope a resolution between the tours and its members is reached soon and that the Ryder Cup can act as a mechanism for repair amongst various golfing bodies and their members.

"It goes without saying that I remain on hand to support Ryder Cup Europe in any way I can and very much hope the opportunity to represent Team Europe in some capacity will come my way again at some point in the future."