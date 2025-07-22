Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Scottie Scheffler won the 153rd Open Championship on Sunday, lifting the Claret Jug for the first time at Royal Portrush.

The world No.1 earned his fourth major title and moved just a US Open away from completing the career grand slam.

As well as bagging one of the game’s most coveted prizes, Scheffler, 29, also left the County Antrim venue a whole lot richer.

From the huge prize fund on offer by the R&A, he banked a cool £2.38 million – taking his career PGA Tour earnings over $90 million.

It’s easy to assume, however, that that will look like pennies in the future, especially if projected prize money estimations from fantasy sports website Roto Grinders are to be believed.

The popular platform has analysed historical increases in the Open winner’s purse and projected it all the way to 2075, when the champion could bag an eye-watering $17 million.

By 2035, the winner’s share could rise by more than £1.1 million (to £3.53 million) and by 2055, it’s projected to reach over £7.7 million.

Fast forward to 2075, and the projected prize would make today’s purse look modest by comparison.

Prize money projections are based on a 4% annual compound growth rate, reflecting sustainable long-term increases seen across major golf tournaments.

Of course, it’s unclear exactly how prize money at any of the men’s four major championships, particularly The Open, will develop.

The R&A chose to keep this year’s total prize fund at $17 million, the same amount that was available at Royal Troon 12 months ago.

Meanwhile, online sportsbook BetMGM recently predicted how much the winner of the 2035 PGA Championship will receive – and the results were equally staggering.

Based on the recent growth trend in prize purses over the past five years, along with inflation data provided by the US-based firm, it predicted the Wanamaker trophy winner is likely to bank $8.34 million in ten years.