Here's what a November Masters could look like...

When you think of The Masters, you tend to think of bright, vibrant colours. The azaleas, the rhododendrons, the cherry blossoms and the like.

This year, there will be none of that, with the tournament moving to November from its traditional April date as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

November, of course, is right in the middle of autumn in the northern hemisphere, which turns leaves from green to brown, red, orange and more.

All of which begs the question: what will Augusta National look like in the fall, rather than spring?

The pics below might give you some idea.

Taken back in 2000, these snaps appear to show The Masters host venue during the autumn and whilst it may not be blazed in the same rich, vibrant colour as we are more used to seeing it, there's no question it's still beautiful.

Take a look...

The famous par-3 12th, 'Golden Bell'.

The par-3 16th, 'Redbud', is almost unrecognisable.

The view from the fairway on the par-5 13th hole, 'Azalea'.

The start of 'Amen Corner', with a view of the approach shot into the par-4 11th, 'White Dogwood', with the par-3 12th and the tee for the par-5 13th in the background.

Just look at those colours!

The rescheduled 2020 Masters Tournament takes place from November 12-15, where Tiger Woods will attempt to retain the Green Jacket he won in such thrilling fashion in April 2019.

