Here’s why Dustin Johnson has a new caddie this week

By Ryan Crombie23 July, 2021
Dustin Johnson Austin Johnson PGA Tour 3M Open keith sbarbaro Tour News caddies
Dustin Johnson is teeing it up at the PGA Tour’s 3M Open this week without his long-time caddie, and brother, Austin Johnson.

The brothers have been a partnership since 2013, Austin helping his older brother to his two major championship victories in 2016 and 2020.

But, Dustin Johnson is having to tee it up at TPC Twin Cities without his partner in crime.

Why?

• Caddie dies at Senior Open Championship

• Scots golfer matches Westwood record

Austin was unable to make the trip as he returned a positive COVID-19 test.

Replacing Austin on the former Masters champion’s bag for the week is Keith Sbarbaro, TaylorMade’s VP of tour operations. The new duo have previous, with Sbarbaro caddying for Johnson at the 2011 Presidents Cup.

“Keith's worked for me quite a few times, Presidents Cup, U.S. Open, a few events here and there. Yeah, we did just fine,” said the 37-year-old after his first round. “I maybe hit the wrong club on a couple holes, but other than that, that was my fault though, I guess.”

• The men to make the cut in all four majors in 2021

• Want to work at Augusta? Here's your chance...

Austin Johnson is expected to be back on his brother's bag in two weeks' time when Dustin is teeing it up at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis.

Johnson, who is coming off the back of a T8 finish at the Open Championship, currently sits in T64 at the 3M Open after carding a one-under 70 for his opening round.

