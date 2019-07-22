Herman praises Donald Trump after PGA Tour win

Whilst Shane Lowry’s Open celebrations were getting into full swing, over on the other side of the Atlantic, Jim Herman was winning his second PGA Tour title – and, as he got his hands on the trophy, he credited an unlikely source for his victory.



US President Donald Trump.

Herman, 41, held off Kelly Kraft to win the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky – his first triumph since the 2016 Shell Houston Open.



He laid the foundations for his win with a course record 62 on Saturday and, afterwards, revealed that Trump had phoned him to congratulate him on his exploits.



"He motivates me and puts me in a good spot,” said Herman, a former assistant pro at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey.



"I don't know what it is about him, but he gets me going in the right direction with golf.”



He added that he had taken the president’s advice and put a new putter in his bag this week.

“I couldn't have putted any better this week,” he said.