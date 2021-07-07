search
HomeGolf NewsHeroic Henry clinches Get Back To Golf Tour title

Golf News

Heroic Henry clinches Get Back To Golf Tour title

By Ryan Crombie06 July, 2021
John Henry

John Henry and Greg Norman will be two names inextricably linked for the rest of time.

Why? Both players have won a tour event at Blairgowrie’s Lansdowne Course.

Clydebank pro John Henry has claimed the fifth title on the 2021 Get Back To Golf Tour at The Landsdowne Course, Blairgowrie.

Henry’s triumph at the venue comes 44 years after Greg Norman claimed his first win as a professional at the same course.

Henry, 29, completed his victory in stunning fashion, lighting up the back nine, carding six birdies and three pars for an inward nine of 30 and a five-under par total of 67 to tie with fellow professional John Gallagher. 

Gallagher, however, will now go to the tour’s grand final at Dumbarnie in October as Henry has already booked his spot. The pair finished one ahead of North Lanarkshire pro John Kelly and Joe Bryce, a winner on the tour already this season, from Bathgate.

“Landsdowne was fantastic,” said a delighted Henry. “A great day out with fellow pros made even better with a birdie blitz on the back nine. 

“This tour has been perfect for me to keep my game sharp in between EuroPro Tour events and helps boost the kitty as well. Big thanks to Taity, the venues and of course all the amazing sponsors.”

Also in the field was recently crowned Amateur Championship winner Laird Shepherd, who continued his excellent form, finishing just two shots off the pace with a 69 as the top amateur.

The sixth event of the bunkered Get Back To Golf Tour is currently underway at Scotscraig Golf Club and runs until July 18. For more information, click here.

Pic: @johnhenry92

