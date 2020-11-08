search
He's done it! Robert MacIntyre wins first European Tour title

Golf News

He's done it! Robert MacIntyre wins first European Tour title

By Michael McEwan08 November, 2020
The monkey is off his back. Scotland's Robert MacIntyre is a European Tour winner at last.

The reigning 'Rookie of the Year' held off Japan's Masahiro Kawamura to win the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown after closing with a seven-under 64.

It is a first victory in 45 starts on the tour for the 24-year-old from Oban, who becomes the 25th different Scottish winner on the European Tour.

"This is what I've been working for," said an emotional MacIntyre afterwards. "It's been a difficult few months for me. Only my family know what's been going on. I just can't believe it. I can't believe it.

"It's what I've dreamed of since I was a little kid watching Scottish Opens at Loch Lomond. I gave myself a lot of chances last year and this week the format suited me and we took it out."

With his win, MacIntyre is projected to climb to a career-high of 62nd on the Official World Golf Ranking and into the top-25 on the Race To Dubai. He has also earned himself a cheque for €200,000.

Importantly, it also ends the speculation over how much longer he will have to wait to become a winner at the top level.

In his 44 starts before this week, MacIntyre had finished in the top-10 nine times - including runner-up on three separate occasions. 

Even last week in the Cyprus Open at the same venue, he had to content himself with a tie for third, despite posting nothing worse than a 68 all week.

"I’ve done a lot of work in the last six months, not thinking about winning a golf tournament, just to play my golf," he added.

"Last year, I was talking and thinking about winning golf tournaments when I was going down the back nine on a Sunday, but this year I’ve just tried to take my time and let it happen. 

"What will happen will happen - and it’s happened today."

Golf News

'Relaxed' Rory McIlroy knows what he must do to win The Masters
What does Phil Mickelson say was “one of the greatest feats in the history of sport”?
Tiger Woods expects to contend at Augusta for many years to come
WATCH: Jon Rahm just had the best hole-in-one you'll ever see!
The Masters: Round 1 tee times

