He's done it! Tiger Woods wins the 2019 Masters!

Today is the day many said would never come.

With that said, take a second, take a breath and let these words sink in.

Tiger Woods is the 2019 Masters champion.

The 43-year-old claimed his 15th major championship - and his first since the 2008 US Open - on a dramatic final day at Augusta National Golf Club.

It's Woods' fifth Green Jacket and his first win in the first men's major championship of the season since 2005.

• "One of my biggest ever wins" - Woods reacts to Masters glory

• Celebs tweet congratulations to Masters champ Tiger

He has also moved to within three victories of tying Jack Nicklaus' record haul of 18 wins in golf's four marquee events and to within one of matching Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour titles.

Significantly, it also marked the first time that Woods has won a major when not holding at least a share of the 54-hole lead.

The former world No.1 - who is projected to jump to No.6 when the rankings are updated on Monday - could afford the luxury of a bogey at the last for a final round of 70 to complete a one-shot win over Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka.

A surprise win to many but not particularly to Woods, who revealed he had felt confident about his prospects arriving in Georgia at the start of the week.

• BLOG - "Tiger, my dad, my daughter and me"

“I had a pretty good feeling going into this week that I was going to be able to contend,” he said. “I really felt that I was starting to shape the golf ball, and my putting was starting to come around. My short game's been there. I know that I made a few mistakes the last couple tournaments, but it just felt like it was there. My hands were good.

I kept telling myself to miss the ball in the correct spots, and I did, time and time again. I was very disciplined in what I was doing out there. Even when yesterday guys were shooting 64 left and right, I was just kind of going around, just handle your business, work your way up the board. We've still got a lot of golf, a lot of holes to play, and just make sure that I'm there in there.”

Even so, he admitted he had to work hard for the win.

“There were so many different scenarios that could have transpired on that back nine. There were so many guys that had a chance to win. Theeaderboard was absolutely packed and everyone was playing well. You couldn't have had more drama than we all had out there, and now I know why I'm balding!”

Woods also said that hoped his win would serve as an inspiration to those who are facing adversity. Since his last major victory, he has had to endure scandal in his private life, as well as multiple surgical procedures that culminated in spinal fusion surgery in April 2017.

• Tiger enjoys world rankings bump after Masters win

“You never give up. That's a given. You always fight. Just giving up's never in the equation.

Granted, pushing and being competitive has got me into this position, but it's also what got me out of it. I've always had a pretty good work ethic throughout my career and throughout my life, and I just had to change the work ethic a bit and work on some different things. Focused on that and just kept fighting. There's always challenges in front of us. Just keep fighting and keep getting through.”

With this latest win, Woods joins Nicklaus as the only player in history to win The Masters in three different decades and bridges a 14-year gap between victories at Augusta National – another Masters record.