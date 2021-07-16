search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News“He’s fair game” - Brooks Koepka explains origin of Bryson beef

Golf News

“He’s fair game” - Brooks Koepka explains origin of Bryson beef

By Michael McEwan13 July, 2021
The Open Brooks Koepka Bryson DeChambeau Royal St George's Major Championships
Brooks Koepka

Don’t expect the frostiness between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau to thaw any time soon.

Speaking ahead of this week’s Open Championship at Royal St George’s, Koepka pledged to keep taking aim at his fellow American, describing him as “fair game” after the pair’s run-in on the range during the 2019 Northern Trust at Liberty National.

“He didn't like that I had mentioned his name in [relation to] slow play, so we had a conversation in the locker room,” explained Koepka. “Then I guess we said something else in the press conference but didn't mention his name in it, and he walked up to Ricky [Elliott, Koepka’s caddie], said something.

• The Open: Round 1 tee times in full

• The Open: When & where to watch on TV

“It was, ‘You tell your man if he's got something to say, say it to my face’. I thought that was ironic because he went straight to Ricky. Ricky told me when I came out, hit a few putts, and then just walked right over to him.

“We had a conversation and both agreed we'd leave each other out of it and wouldn't mention each other, just kind of let it die off, wouldn't mention each other's names.”

That, says Koepka, was the end of it as far as he was concerned – until DeChambeau started taking shots at him during a video game streaming session.

• Former champ WDs from Open with COVID

“He decided I guess he was going on that little, whatever, playing video games online or whatever and brought my name up and said a few things, so now it's fair game,” he added.

Koepka also reiterated his belief that the pair’s spat will have no bearing on harmony in the US team room during September’s Ryder Cup.

“It's only a week. I mean, look, I can put it aside for business. If we're going to be on the same team, I can deal with anybody in the world for a week.

• Bryson DeChambeau names new caddie

• WATCH: Ball struck by lightning in mid-air

“I'm not playing with him. I'm pretty sure we're not going to be paired together, put it that way. I think it's kind of obvious. It doesn't matter. We're not going to be high-fiving and having late-night conversations. I do my thing, he does his thing.

“Yeah, we're on the same team, but it's not an issue at all. I don't view it as an issue. I don't think he does. Like I said, I can put anything aside for a team, business, whatever, just to get the job done. No problem with that.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Royal St George's

Related Articles - Major Championships

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
DRIVING TIPS FROM A TOUR PRO | with Ewen Ferguson
Ewen Ferguson
play button
WATCH: A round of golf with Justin Thomas
Watch
play button
CAN A CLUB GOLFER COMPETE WITH A TOUR PRO?
David Law
play button
HOW TO WARM UP FOR A ROUND OF GOLF LIKE A TOUR PRO
David Law
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The Open: Final round tee times
The Open: Sunday shoot-out awaits at Royal St George's
The Open: Round 3 'This & That'
WATCH: Dustin Johnson smacks marshall in BUM with wayward shot
The Open: Robert MacIntyre sizzles at sun-kissed St George's

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get your alignment correct for more consistency
Watch
play button
How to improve your balance during the golf swing
Watch
play button
How a stronger golf grip can help you
Callaway
play button
Don’t shorten your backswing
Watch
See all videos right arrow