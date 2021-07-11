search
Hideki Matsuyama: Masters champ is OUT of The Open

Golf News

Hideki Matsuyama: Masters champ is OUT of The Open

By Michael McEwan11 July, 2021
Hideki Matsuyama The Open Royal St George's Major Championships COVID-19
Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama is the latest player to to withdraw from The Open Championship.

The Masters champion will play no part in the final men's major of the year as he continues to battle COVID-19. 

Matsuyama tested positive for the virus prior to the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on July 2. The Japanese ace has been in quarantine since then and is currently symptom free. 

• Bryson DeChambeau names new caddie

• WATCH: Ball struck by lightning in mid-air

Subsequent PCR tests, however, have continued to show positive results.

“I’m feeling fine but haven’t been able to practice in preparation for The Open," said the 29-year-old. "Combining that with the difficult travel to the UK, my team and I have decided it’s best to withdraw to ensure everyone’s safety. 

"I feel badly missing The Open and look forward to playing again at St Andrews next year. I’d like to thank the many golf fans for their continued concern and support as I strive to return to the game I love as soon as possible.”

Matsuyama's place in the field has been taken by American Harold Varner III.

• Win real money with our DraftKings Open comp

• Lidl launches new golf range - really!

The next three players on the reserve list are American trio Brendan Steele, John Catlin and Adam Long.

Matsuyama is the fifth player to withdraw from the championship in the past four days, following Kevin Na, Matthew Wolff, KH Lee and Danny Lee.

