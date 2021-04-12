search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsIs this the swing change that helped Hideki Matsuyama win his first major?

Lessons

PATH TO VICTORY

Is this the swing change that helped Hideki Matsuyama win his first major?

By Cameron Adam12 April, 2021
Hideki Matsuyama Path to Victory The Masters Green Jacket golf coaching swing analysis
Hideki Matsuyama Swing Analysis Cover 2

Hideki Matsuyama’s swing is identifiable from any angle. 

The noticeable pause at the top of his backswing is something that you rarely see. And yet, when he first burst onto the scene in 2012, he looked as good as any other young emerging talent. 

• 6 things you can learn from Seve

• Is this why Spieth has finally won again?

So when I heard that he was trying to speed up the pause, I thought it was an odd decision. Why change something that is clearly a natural movement in your swing? 

It turns out, the move was never natural in the first place. 

The 29 year old said he implemented the pause because he had a tendency to speed us his backswing, thus throwing out his rhythm. The pause was to remind him to swing slower on the way back, and increase the speed in his transition. And from 2012 to 2017, it worked like a charm. 

Matsuyama, below, managed to rack up five PGA Tour wins, including a WGC at the Bridgestone Invitational in 2017. He also won eight times in his native country of Japan, no easy feat considering the depth of talent that can be found throughout the Asian professional circuit.   

Hideki Matsuyama Swing Analysis

Regardless of his four year winless streak, Matsuyama has been heralded as one of the best iron players in the world. Since 2014, he has been inside the top 10 for strokes gained with his approach play. The only year he's been outside the top 10 is 2021, likely because of the slight swing change. 

It may come as a shock, but his ferocious speed isn't the only thing he does well. There's one aspect of his swing that every amateur should copy if they want to improve their iron play. 

He covers the ball at impact. As you can see, below, his head is directly over the ball, and his right shoulder is driving down into the turf. The steeper angle of attack helps to compress the ball.

• Collin Morikawa's 'imperfect' grip

• Patrick Reed - Swing Analysis

Matsuyama has a huge transfer of weight into his right side during the backswing, but he transitions back to his left side perfectly. Amateurs often move off the ball and stay there, hitting turf before ball. If you want to be a good iron player, cover the ball with the upper body and get steep with your irons. 

Hideki Matsuyama Swing Analysis Cover The Ball

The man from Matsuyama (and yes..his home city is also called Matsuyama) is the first Japanese player to win a major in the men's game, so his swing might be worth copying. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Hideki Matsuyama

Related Articles - Path to Victory

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Green Jacket

Related Articles - golf coaching

Related Articles - swing analysis

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW MUCH HAVE CALLAWAY DRIVERS CHANGED IN 30 YEARS?
Big Bertha
play button
CAN WE SMASH IT LIKE A LONG DRIVE CHAMP?
Long Drive
play button
The Masters: What Augusta National is REALLY like
The Masters
play button
HYBRID or UTILITY IRON – Which one should you use?
Hybrid
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Collin Morikawa: "Majors define a player's résumé"
"I crossed the line" - Billy Horschel apologises for Masters meltdown
Robert MacIntyre out to build on successful Masters debut
Gary Player's son "banned from Masters" after golf ball stunt
Is this the swing change that helped Hideki Matsuyama win his first major?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
play button
Stand closer to the golf ball at address
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
play button
The correct grip pressure
Watch
See all videos right arrow