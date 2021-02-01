search
HomeGolf News"His record is remarkable" - Tributes paid to prolific Scots amateur

Golf News

"His record is remarkable" - Tributes paid to prolific Scots amateur

By bunkered.co.uk31 January, 2021
brian grieve Scottish news Perth & Kinross Council amateur news Scottish Seniors Golfing Society King James VI Blairgowrie Golf Club
Tributes have been paid to well-known Scots amateur golfer Brian Grieve, who has died in his native Perth after a short illness. He was 76. 

Brian was arguably the most successful golfer in the history of Perth and Kinross County golf, amassing a wealth of titles as a long-time member of King James VI and The Blairgowrie Golf Club. 

Brian was proud to have represented Scotland Seniors, enjoying success in the Home Internationals and on the European stage. 

He amassed nearly 40 club championships, strokeplay and matchplay titles at King James VI, between 1969 and 2001, whilst, at Blairgowrie, his name is engraved on three club championships and four senior titles. 

Brian won the county matchplay and strokeplay championships on three occasions; he was hailed Champion of Champions six times; and also captured the Perth City Championship on six occasions. 

Brian Grieve

During a remarkable career, Brian held six course records, including King James VI and Blairgowrie’s Lansdowne course. 

In all, he won 38 Open and 44 Senior Open titles. 

Charlie Gallagher, past president of P&K County Golf, said: “Brian was always a great competitor on the golf course and arguably the best matchplay golfer the county has ever produced. His record is quite remarkable. 

“Brian was a great servant to county golf, not only as a player but in his roles as an executive member, team captain, vice-president and president.  

“And I know how proud Brian was when he represented Scotland after stepping-up to the senior ranks.”  

Brian also played an integral role in the Scottish Seniors Golfing Society. President and SSGS founder Gordon MacDonald joined in the tributes. 

Brian supported the SSGS events for many years and will be sadly missed. Our thoughts are with his family,” he said. 

“He was a member of the six-man 2006 European Team that won the Gold Medal at the European Team Championships at Ruuhikoski GC in Finland. 

“Brian was also a member of the seven-man team that won the 2006 Senior Home Internationals at Dunbar GC” 

Golf News

CONFIRMED! Big-name trio to appear at virtual Scottish Golf Show
“Very good possibility” of fans at Open says R&A chief
R&A and USGA lay groundwork for Bifurcation
Patrick Reed: Caddie takes aim at "haters"
Path To Victory Patrick Reed - Swing Analysis

