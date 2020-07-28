search
HomeGolf NewsHistoric amateur event WILL go ahead this month, organisers say

Golf News

Historic amateur event WILL go ahead this month, organisers say

By bunkered.co.uk28 July, 2020
Standard Life Gold Medal Leven Links Amateur Golf Scottish Golf grassroots golf The R&A Scottish Government Golf In Scotland
Leven Links Winter Golf

The Leven Golf Society has today confirmed that the 150th staging of the Standard Life Gold Medal is on track to go ahead over a reduced 36 holes on August 8 subject to Government guidelines.

The Standard Life Gold Medal, also known as the Amateur Champion Gold Medal, is organised by the Leven Golfing Society over the Leven Links in Fife and is the oldest amateur strokeplay tournament in the world.

The Standard Life Gold Medal has long been recognised as one of the premier events in the amateur game. Past winners have included luminaries of Scottish Golf such as Ian Hutcheon, George McGregor, Euan McIntosh and Barclay Howard, as well as three future Ryder Cup golfers: Lee Westwood, Andrew Coltart and Per Ulrik Johansson.

• Tiny Scots island is home to UK's longest golf hole

• VisitScotland launches new golf tourism campaign

Stewart Kirkwood, captain of the Leven Golf Society, said: “We are really pleased to be making this announcement today. While the event is subject to confirmation from the Scottish Government and Scottish Golf that open competitions can go ahead, we have taken the decision to move forward with the planning for our 2020 Standard Life Golf Medal.

“The organisers and stakeholders involved in this year’s event are working hard to ensure that the delivery of this year’s event meets all relevant safeguarding and protocols are in place. As a result, the event has been cut from a 72-hole two-day event to a 36-hole one-day event.”

• Union blasted over junior's disqualification

The tournament will only go ahead if the latest Government advice permits and the event will follow guidelines from the Scottish Government, Scottish Golf and The R&A.

For more information, log-on to Leven Golf Club on 01333 424229 or email secretary@levengolfingsociety.co.uk.

