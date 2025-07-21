Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A prestigious golf club which was the home of Justin Rose’s first ever tournament win has gone up for sale – at a whopping asking price.

Patshull Park Hotel Golf and Country Club, an impressive but abandoned parkland venue in the Shropshire countryside, has been closed down since the Covid pandemic hit in 2020.

Yet the 6,412-yard course could finally be resurrected after recently hitting the market.

The asking price? £3.75million.

That’s not all you get for your money, though.

This course set in over 200 acres of rolling countryside also includes a stunning Grade Two listed building, as well as a 49-room hotel.

There is a fishing lodge and numerous lakes which also populate the grounds here.

And then there is the history – and that includes the start of the burgeoning career of Ryder Cup hero Rose.

The former US Open and Olympic champion won his first ever tournament here – the 1993 Golf Foundation U14s Championship.

The concern, however, is that the rich golf heritage on this site may not continue.

After being bought by Mercer Farming, a local family business who intended to use the venue as farm land, before putting Patshull Park up for sale.

And there is a possibility it will be redeveloped into something other than a parkland golf course.

“The redundant hotel is substantial and offers a spectacular lakeside redevelopment or refurbishment opportunity,” the listing from estate agents Fisher German reads.

“Patshull Park is an outstanding property with a fascinating history and an abundance of potential uses and redevelopment opportunities.

“Set amidst unspoiled archetypal English countryside, the property is located within easy reach of local amenities and is less than seven miles from the nearest junction of the M54, making it the perfect setting for any redevelopment.”