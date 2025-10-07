Sign up for our daily newsletter
One of Ireland’s oldest golf clubs has rejected a huge multi-million-euro proposal to sell its land to housing developers – and net each of its members a huge payday.
The historic Clontarf Golf Club, located just three miles from the centre of Dublin, was offered €75 million to relocate its 18-hole golf course to a new site on the capital city’s north side.
Developers Cairn Homes and Green Land Capital approached the club – which was founded in 1912 – with plans to try and build thousands of homes on the club’s 72-acre site.
Included in the offer was more than €60 million to fund the new facilities – including a clubhouse, practice range, padel courts and a bowling green – plus more than €15 million to be distributed among the membership, with each member pocketing around €10,700.
Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley was set to design a new course, but the offer was rejected following discussions between the management committee, officers and trustees. It would have been located on the former estate of former Taoiseach Charles Haughey in Kinsealy, only five miles north of the Clontarf’s current location.
The club continues to operate under a long-term lease with Dublin City Council, which still has 62 years left.
Clontarf, meanwhile, turned down a similarly eye-watering redevelopment approach in 2007, when €125 million was put on the table and each member offered a cheque of €100,000. Of course, the members approved but the deal collapsed during the economic downturn, leaving the club cautious about similar offers.
The current parkland course at Clontarf is a par-68 that was designed by Harry Colt. It moved from nearby Mount Temple to its current location on the grounds of Donnycarney House in 1921.
