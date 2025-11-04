Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The closure of a 118-year-old golf course in England has left members with an “overwhelming feeling of sadness”.

North Oxford Golf Club, home to an 18-hole course founded in 1907, officially closed on Friday to allow for the development of more than 1,000 homes.

It was first reported this time last year, when Jill Northover – a member at North Oxford for 23 years – told the Oxford Mail that the 70-acre site had been earmarked for the huge development.

North Oxford members, ultimately, accepted an offer of £4.3 million which was made by Oxford University, Merton College and Exeter College. Many of the club’s golfers didn’t approve of the deal, however.

A group of golfers, known as the Greenway group, tried to prevent the plans but were unsuccessful. Now, an alternative golf course site at has been proposed as part of Cherwell District Council’s local plan.

Speaking to the BBC, Northover said: “People are having to go to various other clubs, and some of which are now full because there are so many of us needing to move.

“The overwhelming feeling is one of great sadness that this green space will no longer be there because once it’s gone, you can’t get it back.

“It’s the physical exercise, the mental wellbeing you get from the sport, making friends, having a chat afterwards, playing competitions if you want to.”

David Young, who has been a member of the golf club for about 40 years, told the BBC that the club was “open to everybody” and always “very inclusive”.

“Lots of local people have valued what it offered, and that’s much more important than whatever has been won or not won,” he added.

Meanwhile, Northover, who was the joint ladies captain, told This is Oxfordshire that 200 members of the club were there on the last day, with some playing one final round. At the time of closure, the club had around 450 members.

According to Oxford University, the three landowners will start developing a planning application over the next year. There will also be a detailed consultation with neighbours and other stakeholders.

Fears have been raised about whether the homes would be meant for professionals commuting to London, rather than as affordable housing.

