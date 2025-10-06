Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It’s no surprise to see golf courses hit the market these days, but rarely does a club make the unusual decision to sell just one of its holes.

That’s the plan at Whitchurch Golf Club, in Cardiff, however, where the par-3 seventh hole has been listed for sale.

It’s part of plans to introduce more sustainable water management practices, while the parkland course, founded in 1914, will be reconfigured so that it will still have 18 holes.

The course is located next to the popular suburb of Rhiwbina, meaning the land has significant value for development. According to Land Registry data, the average house price for the area stands at £397,391 compared to an average of £294,747 for Cardiff.

The triangular-shaped area of the hole that is up for sale, meanwhile, stretches approximately 2.65 acres and has a slight incline from north to south. But the former 171-yard hole has been declared surplus by Whitchurch GC.

Real estate company Savills is managing the listing, although the price has not been revealed.

“The property consists of an open area of land that formed the fairway and green, which is enclosed by trees and hedgerows along the boundaries,” the listing reads.

“It borders Rhiwbina Hill (an adopted highway) to the north and an existing residential cul-de-sac to the east. A Public Right of Way (PRoW) runs parallel to the eastern boundary of the site.

“There is an opportunity to redevelop the property for residential use, senior living, care, or other alternative uses could be explored, subject to planning.”

The suburb was named in The Sunday Times 2025 ‘Best Places to Live’ guide and is growing in popularity due to its transport links. Rhiwbina is just a few minutes from M4 junction and the A470 to the north, as well as being about five miles from the capital city’s centre.

The nearest train station is Rhiwbina railway station approximately 0.8 miles away, which provides a direct rail service to Cardiff Central railway station.

Whitchurch, meanwhile, is one of Wales’ most popular courses. The club was named the best golf club in Wales in 2005, 2006, and 2008, while Ian Woosnam holds the course record with a 62.

(Image credit: Whitchurch GC)