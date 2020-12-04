search
Historic Scots golf club suffers 'heartbreaking' vandalism

Golf News

Historic Scots golf club suffers ‘heartbreaking’ vandalism

By Michael McEwan26 November, 2020
Haddington Golf Club golf in east lothian Golf In Scotland Scottish news Golf Clubs vandalism police scotland
Haddington

A police investigation is underway after one of Scotland’s most historic golf courses was targeted by vandals.

Officials at Haddington, the 19th oldest golf club in the world, alerted the authorities after greenkeepers discovered deep tyre marks on three of the holes at the East Lothian course.

Speaking to The Courier, club captain Drew Ramsay described the attack as ‘heartbreaking’.

“I know that the guys are working so hard,” he said.  “The club has never been in a better condition. We are up 120 members since lockdown.

“The club is going like a fair, everybody is raving about it and things are going good, with a lot of hard work being put in and then you get clowns like that coming in and vandalising the place.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said that its officers are “following a positive line of inquiry” and urged anybody with any information to contact the authorities by dialling 101.

“Hole 10 was vandalised by what looks like an off-road bike and quad bike,” added the spokesperson. “This links to previous incidents at the golf club where the same or similar bikes have damaged a further green and fairway. 

“There are also a number of reports that the same red and white off-road bike and blue quad have been riding around the Haddington area.”

Haddington dates back to 1865 and is one of the most popular courses in the golf-rich region of East Lothian.

Earlier this week, we reported that the police had also been called to deal with a similar incident at Grantown-on-Spey Golf Club in the Highlands.

Golf News

Dumbarnie Links reflects on hugely successful first year in business
Stephen Gallacher Foundation launches Christmas fundraising initiative
"Most golf clubhouses unwelcoming to women" says Annika Sorenstam
Golf club memberships continue to soar, despite second lockdown
Brooks Koepka reflects on a "pretty bad" year

