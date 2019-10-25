Historic Scottish club votes to approve women members

One of the last private golf clubs to allow men only members has done away with its policy.



As reported by the Scotsman, Glasgow Golf Club in Bearsden held an emergency meeting on Tuesday to review its men only membership stance.

Members voted unanimously in favour of adopting an open membership – meaning ladies can now join.



• Ping overturn golf club's 'absurd' decision

The decision to drag the club into the modern world follows a recent vote to approve under-18 members.



They have also finally followed the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers at Muirfield, who were heavily criticised for their years of strict policy.



• REVIEW - adidas Frostguard jacket

As a result of the prohibiting of women members, In 2016, the golf's ruling body, the R&A, removed Muirfield as a host venue for the Open Championship as a result - it has since been reinstated.

They then voted for open membership in 2017 but it took until only a couple of months ago for the club to finally announce that 12 women would be joining.



• Woods ‘p***ed’ at Zozo Championship despite lead

Formed in 1787, Glasgow Golf Club is the ninth oldest golf club in the world, with the parkland Killermont course and its sister course in Irvine, Gailes Links.

• A peek inside issue 175 of bunkered

Joining the club still involves a strict process. A prospective, member needs to be proposed, seconded and six members need to sign an application book – and then the applicant is interviewed.

Annual membership fees sit at around £2,000 which doesn’t include a sizeable joining fee.