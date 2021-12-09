search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsHistoric Scottish golf club facing "imminent closure"

Golf News

Historic Scottish golf club facing "imminent closure"

By Michael McEwan02 December, 2021
Edinburgh Thistle Golf Club Golf Clubs golf in Edinburgh Braid Hills Golf In Scotland COVID-19 gofundme
Braid Hills

A historic Edinburgh golf club has launched a crowdfunding campaign as it fights for survival.

Edinburgh Thistle Golf Club, one of four clubs that plays out of the capital’s popular Braid Hills course (pictured), dates back more than 150 years and once counted the legendary three-time major champion Tommy Armour amongst its members. 

However, it is struggling to stay afloat as a result of losses incurred during the pandemic and a lack of support from younger golfers.  

• Rory irked by questions about "that f**king shirt"

• Brooks-Bryson proves to be TV ratings flop

In response to the challenges it’s facing, the non-profit organisation has opened a GoFundMe page where it hopes to raise £5,000 in a bid to stay afloat. 

“Edinburgh Thistle Golf Club has existed for over 150yr with our heritage being deeply entwined with that of the Braid hills in Edinburgh,” reads the webpage. 


“As a result of COVID-19 and other external factors, we are facing the imminent event of closure meaning our close group of passionate golfers will no longer have a club to call theirs.  

“We are looking for contributions to help keep our doors open, members playing and to give us the help needed to overcome the challenges of the past two years.  

• Greg Norman praises Saudi golf 'rebels'

• Woods reveals how close he came to losing leg

“We are a club built on passion and steeped in history and we are in need of help to continue adding to the already rich heritage.” 

At the time of writing, the page is more than 30% of the way towards meeting its target.  

You can donate to Edinburgh Thistle Golf Club’s fight for survival here.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Golf Clubs

Related Articles - golf in Edinburgh

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - gofundme

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Your new way to chip | 3 simple chipping tips
Chipping
play button
How to play Worst Ball
Worst ball
play button
Old vs New Tech | How big are the gains going to be?
Titleist
play button
How to play Texas Scramble
Texas Scramble
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Emergency services bring fire at The Belfry under control
Jake Paul challenges Tiger Woods to a FIGHT
Thorbjorn Olesen: Ryder Cup winner found NOT GUILTY
European Tour announces 2021 'Rookie of the Year'
Tiger Woods to make return to golf NEXT WEEK!

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Maintain your balance throughout golf swing
Watch
play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
How to control your distances
Watch
See all videos right arrow