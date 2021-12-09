Historic Scottish golf club facing "imminent closure"

A historic Edinburgh golf club has launched a crowdfunding campaign as it fights for survival.



Edinburgh Thistle Golf Club, one of four clubs that plays out of the capital’s popular Braid Hills course (pictured), dates back more than 150 years and once counted the legendary three-time major champion Tommy Armour amongst its members.

However, it is struggling to stay afloat as a result of losses incurred during the pandemic and a lack of support from younger golfers.



In response to the challenges it’s facing, the non-profit organisation has opened a GoFundMe page where it hopes to raise £5,000 in a bid to stay afloat.

“Edinburgh Thistle Golf Club has existed for over 150yr with our heritage being deeply entwined with that of the Braid hills in Edinburgh,” reads the webpage.







“As a result of COVID-19 and other external factors, we are facing the imminent event of closure meaning our close group of passionate golfers will no longer have a club to call theirs.

“We are looking for contributions to help keep our doors open, members playing and to give us the help needed to overcome the challenges of the past two years.



“We are a club built on passion and steeped in history and we are in need of help to continue adding to the already rich heritage.”

At the time of writing, the page is more than 30% of the way towards meeting its target.

You can donate to Edinburgh Thistle Golf Club’s fight for survival here.