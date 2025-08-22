Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A controversial plan to reduce a golf club in Scotland from 18 to nine holes as part of a new development project is still awaiting a ruling.

The owners of the popular Craigie Hill Golf Club submitted a planning application last year to build up to 175 houses on part of the course.

As well as the residential housing, the major plans would include a revamp to Craigie Hill’s current clubhouse, which would be upgraded into a modern sports and community hub.

The upshot, however, would be that members at the parkland venue – which has been around for 114 years – would lose half their course.

Bosses at Craigie Hill are adamant that the renovation is necessary to save its future, with the club now running up annual losses of more than £25,000.

While there have been over 300 public comments on the subject – over 100 of which have opposed the plans – Craigie Hill are hosting another open day as they prepare for an imminent ruling from Perth and Kinross councillors.

Club captain Dave Mitchell told the Courier: “This is completely unsustainable, and the livelihoods of staff are on the line.

“We have the support of adjoining landowners, and this will be a genuine cross-funded asset to Perth at no cost to the council or the local community.

“This is going to be a significant asset to Perth and the wider community at a time when so many leisure facilities are being lost in the city.

“We are cautiously optimistic councillors will embrace this project.”

While critics worry about the loss of more greenbelt land and a flooding risk as a result of the housing, others like Mitchell argue the development will fulfil a vital need.

The open day, where the plans are laid out in full, will be held at the Craigie Hill clubhouse on Thursday August 28 from 2-8pm.

