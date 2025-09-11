Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The captain of a historic Scottish golf club has said its future is in ‘serious jeopardy’ after councillors rejected a planning application yesterday.

Craigie Hill Golf Club, in Perth, tabled plans to reconfigure its course from 18 holes to nine, allow 175 homes to be built on part of the course and build a new community hub.

But Perth and Kinross councillors voted to refuse the application after they were advised by officers it would be a “significant” departure from the Local Development Plan that was not justified.

According to club captain David Mitchell, the venue will now have “15 months to run at the absolute most”.

In the council chamber, Mitchell said the club was haemorrhaging £25-30,000 a year and had been “fighting” against a decline for the past 20 years. He also told elected members the proposal would deliver a “net gain for Perth, continued employment for staff” and have a “minimal” impact on Perth’s green belt.

The application received 212 letters of support and 107 objections, in which several concerns were listed.

They included: fears it will exacerbate existing flooding issues in the area; inappropriate use of land; light pollution; noise pollution; tree loss; houses being too close to the Aviva wind turbine; the development would be out of character, as well as concerns about the impact on traffic, parking and existing services and infrastructure.

Conservative councillor Hugh Anderson seconded Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey’s approval. He said the “current housing emergency dictated the need for housing” and that it would secure the long-term future of the club – which dates back over 100 years.

But SNP councillor Ian Massie moved for refusal, claiming the national housing emergency “cannot be development at any cost”.

Council leader Grant Laing, who also voted to refuse the application, said: “This is not about rescuing a business or a club. It’s simply a planning matter.”

Ultimately, councillors voted by 26 votes to nine to refuse the application, with two abstentions.

Speaking to The Herald on Wednesday evening, Mitchell said: “We would like to thank councillors for their time but naturally we are bitterly disappointed with the council’s decision. Obviously, we are even more concerned about what lies ahead for Craigie Hill.

“While the future of the golf club is assured for the next 15 months, we have warned all along that the club’s long-term existence is in serious jeopardy.”

