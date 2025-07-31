Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Royal Dornoch is attempting to future proof its Championship Course from the potential risk of coastal erosion.

The Sutherland-based club has commissioned global risk management specialists JBA Consulting to create a Coastal Change Adaptation Plan that will track changes in the coastal landscape.

It comes after parts of the Dornoch Forth coastline, including other links courses, were damaged by storms in late 2023.

“We are seeking to future proof the Championship Course by building up data which will monitor any changes along the shoreline in terms of the beach and dunes,” said general manager Neil Hampton.

“In 2023 Storm Babet wiped out a chunk of the Dornoch Firth coastline and severely impacted some links courses further south.

“Thankfully our Championship Course wasn’t affected. It is set back from the sea and protected by dunes.

“But the fallout from the storm has encouraged us to establish proper monitoring and scenario planning that might prove beneficial in years to come.

“We had discussions with long-time contact Dr Ali Rennie of NatureScot, who suggested we should be modelling what might happen ten, 15, 20 years into the future.

“With JBA Consulting on board, we are seeking to be proactive rather than reactive, ensuring current and future generations have access to reliable and regularly updated data documented to track the constantly changing coastline.”

The club has already embraced a “Green Shores” coastal defence project, working with St Andrews University, NatureScot and Dornoch Academy in recent years.

That has included the installation of chestnut fencing, biodegradable coir rolls and repopulating the saltmarsh to create wave breaks to protect the tenth hole on the Struie Course.

Meanwhile, rock armour protection was introduced near the ninth tee on the Championship Course.

Plans to introduce a new tee for the Par-3 13th were put on hold, however, after the impact of Storm Babet wiped out a piece of earmarked land.

It’s hoped the next stage of planning will prevent any similar damage to the ever-popular tracks and reduce potential risk.

“Following a tender process, JBA Consulting will be providing us with a Coastal Change Adaptation Plan over the next few months,” Hampton said.

“Like our vision for the new clubhouse and enhancing the golf offering here for members and visitors, this is part of the club’s legacy planning.

“Going forward, drone technology will be used twice a year to chart any changes along the coastline. It will be constantly updated, allowing any future decisions to be made based on a reliable data bank.”

A highly anticipated new £13.9 million clubhouse is set to open at Royal Dornoch in December, while ambitious plans were recently unveiled to enhance the Struie Course and to create a third course on neighbouring land.

