Golf News

Ho-Sung Choi's slo-mo swing is the only video you need to see today

By bunkered.co.uk20 January, 2019
Ho-Sung Choi Singapore Open Sentosa Golf Club Golf in Singapore AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Sergio Garcia Matt Fitzpatrick Paul Casey
Ho Sung Choi Slo Mo Swing

There are idiosyncrasies and then there’s this. Behold Ho-Sung Choi’s incredible ‘Fisherman’s Swing’.

The 45-year-old has become a cult figure amongst golf fans on social media for his unique action.

It works for him, too. The South Korean has won four times – twice on the Japan Golf Tour and twice on the Korean Tour – and has earned an invite to play in next month’s AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

Nice work if you can get it.

• Shane Lowry reveals big "goal" after ending win drought

• Phil Mickelson makes PGA Tour history in Desert Classic

Overnight, Choi finished in a tie for 12th at the Singapore Open at Sentosa Golf Club, behind some pretty illustrious company. Sergio Garcia, Paul Casey, Matt Fitzpatrick and Davis Love III were amongst those to finish narrowly ahead of him.

• Padraig Harrington hints at reducing captains picks

Despite that star power, however, all eyes on the Serapong Course were on Choi and his remarkable swing. And it looks even better in slo-motion. Check out this video on the Sentosa Twitter account.

Remember, folks: it’s not about ‘how’; it’s ‘how many’. 

