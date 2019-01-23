Ho-Sung Choi's slo-mo swing is the only video you need to see today

There are idiosyncrasies and then there’s this. Behold Ho-Sung Choi’s incredible ‘Fisherman’s Swing’.

The 45-year-old has become a cult figure amongst golf fans on social media for his unique action.

It works for him, too. The South Korean has won four times – twice on the Japan Golf Tour and twice on the Korean Tour – and has earned an invite to play in next month’s AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

Nice work if you can get it.

Overnight, Choi finished in a tie for 12th at the Singapore Open at Sentosa Golf Club, behind some pretty illustrious company. Sergio Garcia, Paul Casey, Matt Fitzpatrick and Davis Love III were amongst those to finish narrowly ahead of him.

Despite that star power, however, all eyes on the Serapong Course were on Choi and his remarkable swing. And it looks even better in slo-motion. Check out this video on the Sentosa Twitter account.



This might be one of the best slo-mo swings you’ll see all year! Ho-Sung Choi at the 15th on the Serapong course during the final round of the @SingOpenGolf 👊 #SingOpen#SentosaGolfClubpic.twitter.com/5Ia7IcZEN6 — Sentosa Golf Club (@SentosaGolfClub) January 20, 2019

Remember, folks: it’s not about ‘how’; it’s ‘how many’.